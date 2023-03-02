Did you know 10 million animals enter overcrowded shelters every year? And the majority of all litters are not planned? Getting to the root of pet overpopulation starts with EDUCATION and an understanding of the importance of spaying and neutering every animal in your care, including “barn cats.” Adoption numbers are down while surrenders and strays are up.
Cats can go into heat and get pregnant by four months and dogs can get pregnant by five months. In just one year, an unaltered female dog or cat, and their offspring can reproduce 19 additional puppies and/or kittens. And if that cycle continues, their offspring will reproduce 2,048 additional dogs or cats in four years. Over five years, they would bring an additional 11,801 animals into this world! It’s important to talk with your veterinarian and make a plan as early as possible to have your dog or cat fixed. Studies also show that animals who have been spayed/neutered have fewer behavioral problems and an 85% lower risk of disease and certain types of cancers and are less likely to wander. Everyone has the ability to spread awareness for responsible pet ownership and make a difference in the life of an animal.
If you would like to have your pet altered but cannot afford it, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County has a spay-neuter assistance program. For those who financially qualify, the P.A.L. (prevent-a-litter) program provides a voucher to reduce the cost of the procedure with area veterinarians who partner with us. Please stop by the shelter for more information or visit www.humanesocietyotc.org/pal to submit an application. It’s the responsible thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.
I would also like to remind everyone that saving your aluminum cans is a simple way to help our shelter animals. You can either bring them directly to the recycling center and tell them you wish to give the proceeds to the HSOTC or you can neatly bag them and drop them in our can shed on the side of our building. Lastly, as Spring litters ramp up around the county, we will soon be in need of more cat food and cat litter, which can be dropped off at the shelter during our regular business hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1933 West Fir Avenue, Fergus Falls. We go through 6,500 pounds of cat litter every year! We depend on you because the animals depend on us and we are extremely grateful for your ongoing support.
