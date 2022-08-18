If there was one food to define Minnesota summers, a strong argument could be made for sweet corn.
The history of corn cultivation is a rich one; while researchers and scientists debate the exact date, the domestication of corn by humans is believed to have occurred around 10,000 years ago in southern Mexico.
Sweet corn is a cereal plant hailing from the teosinte plant, which is an annual grass that originally produced small amounts of edible seeds. Mesoamericans began domesticating the plant until they had cultivated varieties that yielded substantial amounts of edible grain, which is akin to the corn we enjoy today.
Minnesota is the fourth largest producer of corn in the United States – in 2021 alone, Minnesota growers harvested nearly eight million acres of corn with an average yield of 178 bushels per acre.
Most of that production focused on field, or "dent" corn, which is grown for oil, feed for livestock or ethanol – sweet corn makes up less than one percent of the corn grown nationally and contains much more sugar and less starch than the former.
Kirk Buehler, of Buehler’s Produce in Ottertail, speaks to the current 2022 sweet corn harvest, “We’ve have a great season so far – it’s a couple weeks later than normal, but it’s a good season for corn.”
Buehler utilizes successive planting strategies on his 24 acre sweet corn operation so he has produce for the entire duration of the season, which typically runs from the third week of July through to the first frost of the year.
Planting on Buehler’s farm usually begins around the first of May depending on the year and weather conditions: “I try to plant the new varieties every year, Xtra tender 274 is a really sweet one.”
Buehler mentions that production costs have gone up around 25% for his operation, resulting in prices rising about a dollar per dozen ears compared to previous seasons.
