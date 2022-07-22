Danielle Pederson-Opsahl is the author of a recently published vegan cookbook containing over 450 recipes and the founder of Anna Lake Animal Sanctuary in Underwood.
The title trends with the popular practice of using expletives in its title: “F#$cking Good Vegan Food: The Cookbook.”
“My goal of this book was to make vegan food even tastier than their non-vegan counterparts,” Pederson-Opsahl explains. “I also worked on making it cheaper than traditional meat-based options and used only ingredients found within 20 miles of rural town.”
Pederson-Opsahl shared a bit about the origins of the cookbook, stating that a lot of people started asking about diets and how to make certain meals; so, her goal became to help people make meals that they really love and want to share with their families but in a way that’s a lot better for the environment and the animals.
“A lot of people think that you can only find vegan foods in the cities or in more populated areas,” Pederson-Opsahl mentions. “I make sure to emphasize that my ingredients do not have to be purchased from specialty stores and can be found at any small-town grocery store or Wal-Mart.”
The cookbook also aims to help mentor people who may need guidance when transitioning to a plant-based diet, whether the reasons are for health, environmental concerns or animal welfare reasons.
The cookbook is currently available online with options to purchase the e-book ranging from $5 to $50 – proceeds from the sales go towards helping the rescues at Anna Lake Animal Sanctuary, which is a nonprofit organization.
