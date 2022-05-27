The old saying goes, “necessity is the mother of invention”, and that has certainly been the impetus for an innovative way to solve what would normally have been a really dirty job.
The Otter Tail County Highway Department had a huge dilemma when clearing culverts in the county when beaver dams would clog them up. It was usually a very labor intensive task and many hours of labor from a cleaning crew was required in order to appropriately finish the project. Enter the “Otter Claw,” a new innovation created by the highway maintenance team to clean out culverts.
The tool was developed by Brody Bakken and Dennis Bosek, employees with the department. The original design they came up with was functional, but could not turn a full 360 degrees. A hydraulic swivel head was needed to complete the final design, so they submitted a grant to the University of Minnesota Local Operational Research Assistance (OPERA) program and received funding to purchase the hydraulic swivel.
Bakken said it saves a lot of work and time, “What once took over two hours of shoveling by hand now takes about ten minutes with the Otter Claw. The claw and cleaner can extend to 15 feet which allows for removing debris in less time and the operator can use the Otter Claw to clear large amounts of debris safely away from the culvert,” said Bakken.
Their efforts have not gone unrecognized by Bakken and Bosek’s management as well. Maintenance supervisor Cristi Field added, “We are extremely proud of them. One idea sparks another – we support that kind of innovation.”
Minnesota Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) Program Director Mindy Carlson at the Center for Transportation, University of Minnesota said, “The OPERA program encourages boots on the ground maintenance employees to be involved in research and work with their ideas to make things better. When they want to build something to improve the process, we support them.”
According to the MN LTAP website, OPERA funds projects up to $20,000 through a request-for-proposal process. Proposed projects focus on the timely development of relevant ideas or methods that improve transportation or maintenance operations. Projects are funded in two parts. The local agency is immediately eligible for reimbursement of purchases up to 80% of the total approved project cost. The remaining 20% will be paid upon submission of a final report. The program selection committee is composed of one city engineer, one county engineer, a representative from the MnDOT Maintenance Operations Group, and a representative from MnDOT State Aid for Local Transportation Groups.
The Local OPERA Program has been in existence since 2005.
This isn’t the first time that the department has been recognized for their innovation. They have won several state and national “Build a Better Mousetrap Competition” awards. Last year the “Sticky Stomp” earned a national honorable mention in the competition. The highway department plans to submit the Otter Claw this year.