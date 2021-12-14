The Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department recently held its fourth waste audit of residential garbage in Fergus Falls. During the waste audit, garbage from 230 households in Fergus Falls was sorted, by hand, into different categories in order to determine waste and disposal trends.
Past audits have been done in 2015, prior to the implementation of single-sort recycling, and in 2017 and 2019.
Public information and education officer for Otter Tail County, Cedar Walters, said that the results of waste audits offer an interesting look into society, “It all has to do with our culture and what we place value on.”
And it seems, this year, the 2021 audit had a lot to say about how Fergus Falls residents, and Americans in general, celebrate the holidays.
On average, Americans throw out 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving through New Year’s holiday season than during any other time of the year. It turns out that Fergus Falls is right on par with that statistic.
The waste audit took place on the weekend directly following Thanksgiving and the results were not encouraging. 4.6 tons of waste was delivered to the recycling center to be sorted, a considerably higher amount of garbage as compared to any of the previous years. During every other audit, the average waste generated per week per household was between 31-34.5 pounds. This year, waste was up 6 pounds per household with an average of 40.5 pounds of waste per household.
“We were assuming there would be more food waste and more waste in general,” said Walters, due to the audit following the Thanksgiving holiday. “That was really borne out in what we saw.”
Walters noted that she was not surprised by the results, “but it is a little dismaying. We don’t want that to be the trend, even though it is.”
Unfortunately, the audit found that people are more likely to throw recyclable items in with garbage during the holidays. Findings in past audits showed that recyclables mixed with garbage decreased significantly after the implementation of single-sort recycling, from 25% in 2015 down to 11% in 2019. This year was the first audit since the start of single-sort recycling where the amount of recycling mixed in with household garbage increased.
Another unfortunate and eye-opening finding was the number of unused items thrown into the trash. Things like holiday decor, household items and food, still in their original packaging, were found in the garbage.
“We waste because we can,” explained Walters. “We live in a land of plenty, and there is always more food, there’s always more availability. You can buy anything you possibly could want at the click of a button and have it delivered tomorrow. So there is that pervasive, kind of excess that just makes it easy to waste because everything is very replaceable. So, even food, we waste food because we can. Because there’s always more … for most people. I know there are people who don’t have enough and that’s also what makes that waste so hard to see.”
The disappointing results of the audit begs the question, what can be done to reduce waste during the holidays?
“Really, your waste is a resource, it’s not waste,” said Walters, “it’s just good stuff, it’s just we’re not handling it very well sometimes.”
Walters explained that unused holiday decor items are easily donated to thrift stores. “People should be thinking of donations first, before they go for the trash can.”
She also recommended that people go to thrift stores first to find decorations, before purchasing newly packaged items at a store. “Check for something used before you go to a store to find something new,” she said. “Because chances are you’ll find what you need.”
Another easy solution is to put out a recycling bin or box in an obvious place so holiday guests will know where to put their recyclable cans and bottles. “Make it easy for them,” Walters recommended.
She also suggested that people “make friends with (their) freezer.” In addition to that, people can cut back on the vast amount of food that is generally prepared for holiday celebrations.
“I think we all want to make 20 dishes, because that’s what we always do,” she explained. “Well, you might not actually need to.”
According to the 2021 audit, the amount of food that is currently being wasted has “an environmental toll and wastes money — the estimated cost of food waste for the average family of four is $1,500 each year from food waste that could have been prevented with proper storage, more careful shopping and other food-waste prevention strategies.”
“People are often over preparing, overbuying, over making food and it’s all not getting eaten,” Walters explained.
She also noted that it’s never a bad time to start composting, which can be easily started, even during the winter months.
And at the end of the day, reusing is always the best option. For example, real dishware is a better option than plastic utensils and paper plates. “We don’t have to choose something disposable. We don’t even have to choose something recyclable. Something reusable is even better,” said Walters.
“On the whole as a culture I think we need to slow down and ‘get out the good dishes’ so to speak and make things feel special during the holidays, not rushed,” shared Walters. “People get so stressed out about needing to do it all … when if we stepped back, made things a little simpler, life would be better. We would be less stressed, we would save money, we would make less waste.”
The full waste audit report, along with tips for recycling, reducing, donating and reusing can be found at ottertailcountymn.us/department/solid-waste/.