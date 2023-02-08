It’s generally safe to say where there are “pet problems”, there are “people problems.” The intense connection between the two are often misunderstood and under-appreciated. At the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, we want both pets and people to know “we see you, we feel you, and we are here for you.” At the core of our mission statement is EDUCATION FIRST.
We always try to educate people on how to be more responsible for the animals in their care and we try to keep animals united with their owners. We stress the importance of regular vet care and health check-ups, immunizations, quality food, warm housing, exercise and socialization. Pets are often a critical part of maintaining a positive mental state and in return, we need to give them the loving care they deserve.
Shelter manager Jaclyn Keenan and her staff also have an excellent relationship with various
city and county law enforcement agencies and often assist with the investigation of neglect and
abuse cases. When called to help with neglected dogs, cats or farm animals, it’s generally true that there are humans in crisis as well and the HSOTC staff is compassionate to this fact. For example … there was recently a welfare check being done on an elderly woman and over 30 cats were discovered living in close quarters with her. The home was then declared unhealthy for both the cats and the occupant and the HSOTC shelter staff was called in to help remove the animals. As part of the county emergency management team, the HSOTC is then responsible to
medically treat the cats and house them until a long-term solution can be found. Every single week many miles are put on our shelter van transferring dogs and cats from situations such as this one.
Sometimes people think of the HSOTC as a Fergus Falls shelter when that statement is far from accurate. As the ONLY shelter in Otter Tail County, we are responsible for stray, neglected, lost and homeless animals in all 62 townships and that can be a very big, often overwhelming task. Our boundaries and area of responsibility cover from the edge of Rothsay to Pelican Rapids, south to Dalton, east to Battle Lake, north to Perham and even to the edge of Wadena. As we are planning for a 3,400 square foot expansion of the shelter, at the existing location, we will truly need the communities and people of the ENTIRE COUNTY TO WALK WITH US and make it happen! Please prayerfully consider a donation to our capital campaign and help us do even more: www.humanesocietyotc.org/build.
