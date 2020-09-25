A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) is hosting an outdoor concert Saturday, Sept. 26 at Kirkbride Park. Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos will be coming to Fergus Falls with their Las Vegas-style dueling-piano show that combines comedy and music.
The concert is free but to adhere to social distancing requirements only 250 tickets were available and sold out quickly. “There is easily room for 2,000 people out there and so for us to be able to put up 250 socially distanced folk we’ll be putting stuff on the ground … making sure that the spacing has plenty of distance,” says Michael Burgraff, executive director of AC4TA.
They’ll be setting up the stage behind the Kirkbride building, where recent demolition took place. “We are very excited to be the first, we believe, to use the beautiful new site up behind the Kirkbride. With all the demolition that’s been done, it is a beautiful, beautiful new green space,” Burgraff says.
The city will allow them to use power from the building to set up lights so the show can go on after the sun goes down, and Burgraff is encouraging people to bring jackets and chairs. In addition, he says, “Because it is city property, people should feel free to bring food and drink, they can bring a picnic, they can bring in a cooler, soft drinks. Fergus Brewing Company is also going to be there, they got a separate license through the state and the city and will be up serving their brew during the concert.”
Although Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos has performed in Fergus Falls before, Burgraff says the audience shouldn’t expect to see anything from past shows. “Between 90 and 95% of every show that they do in a community will be new, so if you saw them last year or the year before, it’s going to be different music, it’s going to be different songs, it’s going to be a different show,” he says.
Burgraff is excited to use the new space behind the Kirkbride. “It will be the start of what I think is going to be an incredible new venue for the city of Fergus Falls. Once COVID-19 is over, I can’t wait to bring in a very big show and put the 2,000 people up there because there is room and it is just that pretty. It is a huge natural amphitheater, the sound is going to be great,” he says. “I can see festivals and food trucks and vendors and concerts happening in this huge, beautiful space with a great backdrop.”
As the temperature starts to drop, venues will have to move away from outdoor concerts. AC4TA is ready with a number of digital concerts. Jazz violinist Christian Howes, who was supposed to perform here last April, has a virtual show scheduled for Oct. 23. People can watch from their homes as Howes performs from Ohio a show that is geared to the Fergus Falls audience from Ohio.
For Halloween, Mike Mickelson will be reading Edgar Allen Poe stories virtually. “He’s a wonderful voice actor and we will put it out with a camera and sound and people will be able to tune in and listen to Edgar Allen Poe,” Burgraff says.
Acapella quartet Tonic Sol Fa will also be doing a holiday performance for Fergus Falls online, with 20% of each ticket cost going to AC4TA and Burgraff is looking to partner with Over the River Holiday Festival to do a few live performances.
AC4TA is taking the opportunity to update the building’s interior, including putting a plexiglass window in front of the box office, getting new carpeting, repainting the lobby and possibly expanding the women’s restroom. They’re also looking at instituting new protocols to reopen in a limited capacity to accommodate pandemic requirements and recommendations. “Safety first, we love our patrons and want them back when it’s time,” Burgraff says.
