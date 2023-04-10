J&R Detail, LLC, a woman-owned business, in Fergus Falls, a mobile vehicle detailing business offering a variety of premium detailing packages, as well as home cleaning services, at an affordable price, is now open.
Realizing a need for detailing services outside of the nontraditional shop, especially for people that are unable to leave their vehicles at a shop all day, owner Rylee Rieken started her mobile detailing business as a way to make detailing accessible and affordable to everyone. Rieken’s business model offers her customers a range of customizable detailing solutions with options for internal and combination detailing packages.
Rieken said, “I am very excited to be able to provide mobile detailing services to customers whenever, wherever they need me. My goal is to be able to make detailing available to everyone without the need to leave their vehicle somewhere for an extended period of time.” She continued, “The guidance I've received from the team at Greater Fergus Falls has been truly invaluable, and I am extremely grateful for all of their help along this journey.”
Rieken utilized GFF's free and confidential one-on-one consulting services to assist with their start-up needs as well as site selection. More about the Entrepreneur Initiative is available at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF's Patricia Wahl said, "It's exciting to see another female entrepreneur recognize the needs of the community and act on it with her mobile detailing business.”
J&R Detail’s hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. People can stay in-the-know by visiting their Facebook page @jrdetailllc, email at detailjrc@gmail.com or calling 218-671-2852.
