A well-known location on Tower Road in Fergus Falls is about to become even more of a regional transportation hub. Already the home of Otter Express and Transit Alternatives, a city-wide and regional transportation service, it is about to be able to provide even more options for travelers.
The Jefferson Lines intercity bus stop in Fergus Falls has now been relocated to the Productive Alternatives Otter Express headquarters at 1225 N. Tower Road.
Nick Zelle, community awareness coordinator for Jefferson Lines said this new collaborative pickup and drop-off location will allow passengers traveling to and from Fergus Falls to easily connect with local Otter Express services for the first and last miles of their trip.
“The new stop will be more accessible and accommodating to intercity bus passengers, and means that journeys both long and short will center around this developing mobility hub,” said Zelle.
Director of transportation for Otter Express Daryn Toso said “I just felt it was a natural match with that because they do transit, and we do transit, and they were losing their other location and I just felt they approached us with us possibly being an alternate pickup location. It just seems natural that we can pick people up and bring them to our location and then get on their bus (Jefferson Lines) and go wherever they want to go after that.”
Toso added that a reverse trip would work just as well, if passengers were dropped off by Jefferson Lines from an intercity trip then Otter Express would be able take a rider the rest of the way directly to their home or other destination from there.
The regular route that Jefferson Lines currently makes includes daily service to the Twin Cities metro area as well as Fargo, with the ability to connect to thousands of other locations across the country from those hubs.
Jefferson’s Fargo-bound bus picks up each day in Fergus Falls at 1:50 p.m., while the Twin Cities-bound bus departs at 5:10 p.m.
Transit Alternatives, Otter Express started offering rides in Fergus Falls and providing transportation options in August of 2006, for all adults, children, youth, elderly and individuals with disabilities within the city limits of Fergus Falls, Perham and Breckenridge. More info can be found at otterexpress.com or by calling for a ride locally at 218-998-3002.
From more information go to JeffersonLines.com or call 858-800-8898. According to the company, Jefferson Lines has provided safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable motorcoach transportation since 1919, and currently operates a 14-state network of scheduled service with connections to over 3,000 locations throughout the United States and Mexico.
