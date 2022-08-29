In the normally quiet neighborhood, known by most as the Jensen Addition in Fergus Falls, several streets will see mill and overlay work being done through the end of the week, Sep. 2.
The project, being performed by Mark Lee Excavating and Asphalt of Alexandria, will consist of the construction of a new pavement surface and concrete walk improvements.
The streets being affected by the project include:
Somerset Road to Springen Avenue to where the asphalt ends just before Water Plant Road
Circle Lane to the Cul-De-Sac to Somerset Road
Sunset Drive to Somerset Road to Fir Avenue
Terrace Drive to Somerset Road to Lenore Way
Lenore Way to Terrace Drive to Fir Avenue
Foothill Court to the Cul-De-Sac to Lenore Way
Specifically, crews will remove and replace selected portions of concrete curb and gutter along with pedestrian ramps at street intersections and concrete walks. They will also be milling the existing bituminous street surfaces and finally installing a new layer of pavement.
The city advises residents on the affected streets that once the contractor begins the street milling, residents will not be able to park until the pavement is reinstalled or generally five days following the milling operation. As well, they advised that even though the streets will not be closed to through traffic, motorists need to exercise caution while construction crew operations are in progress.
Public works director Len Taylor said the total cost will be $325,528. $269,280 of the project funding is coming from levy funds in the 2022 budget, while the $89,248 remainder would be funded by the unexpended mill and overlay allocation from 2021.
Mark Lee Excavating and Asphalt provided the low base bid of $196,376 and also provided the lowest bid for alternates one and two, with the combined alternates coming to $112,152.
Nothing will be assessed by the city to property owners for the project.
“It’s not going to be a project that will have assessments at all, it’s coming out of the street maintenance fund budget,” emphasized Taylor.
The total cost also represents the base bid, plus two alternates, which will allow the city to complete more work than what was originally proposed.
