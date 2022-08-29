STREET WORK BEGINS

No parking sign in Jensen Addition in Fergus Falls placed by city crews in preparation for mill and overlay project beginning.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In the normally quiet neighborhood, known by most as the Jensen Addition in Fergus Falls, several streets will see mill and overlay work being done through the end of the week, Sep. 2.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?