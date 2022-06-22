The summer of June 2021 saw the inaugural celebration of Fergus Pride, extending the course of one weekend in the community with much anticipation and celebration from many throughout not only the Fergus Falls community, but the surrounding area.
“We needed this so much,” was the sentiment shared with Krystyne Frandson, organizer of the event, throughout and following the weekend.
Krystyne started planning the first Fergus Pride the day after her son, Jette Frandson, a young gay man, gave her the go ahead.
“Jette was born to an absolutely accepting family,” Krystyne shared of her son, explaining that he never saw the need for Pride events or a defined LGBTQ community because it was something that he had always had. Due to Jette’s feelings, Krystyne shared: “I was sidelined,” meaning that Jette asked his mother not to intervene on his behalf and navigated bullying and discrimination from teachers and students alike on his own behalf — because he knew that the people who loved him, loved him exactly as he was.
In a 2021 interview, Jette explained to Daily Journal Media that initially, he didn’t want his mom to do anything to advocate for him or other members of the LGBTQ community — until he saw the need for himself. “My family was always supportive of me,” Jette expressed. “It wasn’t until I saw that other kids didn’t have that support that I told my mom, ‘you should do something.’”
Krystyne shared Jette’s exact quote to her when he decided that things needed to change and more support was necessary. He said, “You should do something about it. They need you. I didn’t need it because I’ve always had it.”
Krystyne sprang to action the next day and SAGA Youth, a center for LGBTQ youth in Fergus Falls, and Fergus Pride were soon born.
One of the highlights of the first Fergus Pride event in 2021 took place at the Steel Wheels Drag Show and was shared by Patricia Wahl, an ally who is on the Fergus Pride committee: “I wanted to get Jette out there dancing with the performers. I felt he would enjoy that and smile and have a good time,” she recalled. “The crowd was already hyped up and enjoying the show so I saw an opportunity. I went and got Jette and said, ‘Should we just do this and dance?’ He didn’t hesitate and it made for a memory myself and others will never forget. That night was magical. Friends and allies coming together to show love and support and having a good time. That’s what it is all about.”
Tragically, on June 8, amidst the planning for Fergus Pride’s second event, Jette died in a drowning accident in Detroit Lakes at the age of 20, shattering many in the community — his mother pressed on with plans for the second annual Fergus Pride.
“(Jette was) as nerdy as you can get,” Krystyne shared. “Pride wasn’t his thing. He didn’t let his sexuality define him,” but she reiterated the need for others to have an accepting community — the same sentiment Jette shared that led to Fergus Pride becoming a reality in the first place.
A memorial service was held on June 17, where people gathered and shared about Jette for more than two hours. Two people that had never met Jette aside from in an online video game community made the trek from Pennsylvania, sharing that Jette was always encouraging following a tough day.
“My SAGA kids loved Jette,” Krystyne reflected. “They represented him in the (Summerfest) parade. They got up to speak at his funeral. One nonbinary kiddo with disabilities said, ‘I never had to apologize for being me around Jette. He accepted all of me.’”
Chelsey Beilhartz, Krystyne’s assistant at Soapy Puppy, owner of Sweeties and friend of the Frandson family as a whole, shared that the amount of compassion and love that has been displayed by the community surrounding Fergus Pride has been overwhelming and outstanding. “Everyone should be able to live and plant their roots in a place surrounded by people who support and love them. Having this fantastic celebration of humanity showcases just that. There were a lot of different people involved in making this a possibility. I can’t wait to see the involvement grow as we continue to foster positive relationships within and outside of our community.”
Gratitude was also expressed by LGBTQ ally, John Magnuson, who assists and participates in the Fergus Pride celebrations. Magnuson thanks all individuals and businesses that helped last year and continue to help to make the celebration one for the entire community. “One of the more fantastic things we are seeing this year are the people and groups reaching out to ask if they can host Pride events as well! Pride is for everyone and nobody needs permission to be part of it, but it is so heartwarming to see the level of acceptance and inclusion increase so much.”
Fergus Pride kicks off on Thursday and extends through the weekend with the following events:
- “Late til 8” — Downtown Fergus Falls — Thursday until 8 p.m. (all ages)
- Pride Ride — Fergus Brewing Company — Friday, 5 p.m.
- Peney Cakes fundraiser for SAGA Youth — Fergus Brewing Company — Friday, 6-9 p.m. while supplies last (all ages)
- Disco Fever Party — Fergus Brewing Company — Friday, 7 p.m. (ages 21 and up)
- Equality Story Hour — Fergus Falls Public Library — Saturday, 10 a.m. (all ages)
- Steel Wheels Drag Show — Steel Wheels — Saturday, 8 p.m. (ages 18 and up)
- Family Picnic on the beach with food trucks, games, vendors, etc. — Pebble Lake — Sunday, 12-4 p.m. (all ages)
“Come out and celebrate this weekend and embrace the thing that ties all humanity together,” Magnuson exclaimed, “LOVE!”