It appears another chapter in the feud between the residents of Jewett Lake and Long Lake could be in the drafting stage.
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday morning in favor of allowing the Jewett Lake Association to withdraw their recent conditional use permit (CUP) and reapply for one without an additional fee waiver if it is done within one year.
The Jewett Lake Association has not enjoyed the greatest success with their CUP requests. They made one in 2011 after a 2010 study, conducted by Interstate Engineering, found the operation policy had prevented Jewett from being lowered to its ordinary high-water level. The same study said the effects of opening the valve were minor on Long Lake. The study also found that having the valve closed and the natural waterway blocked had a substantial effect on Jewett.
Based on the study, the Jewett Lake Association made a CUP request in 2011 to leave the valve open for a longer period of time. The county board denied the request.
The Otter Tail County Planning Commission heard arguments for and against allowing a valve to remain open continuously at their Oct. 14 meeting. The valve is designed to control water flow between the two lakes through a 15-inch pipe.
High water problems on the two lakes have made the pipe the nub of contention. Both lakes are well populated with lake homes. Water flows into both lakes from the surrounding countryside. Water flowing into Jewett from outside sources is fed north into Long Lake via the pipe which was installed 20 years ago when the county commission saw fit to issue a CUP for the installation of the pipe and valve.
Since 2017 the valve has remained open approximately 80% of the time yet water problems have continued to pop up on both lakes. A heavy rainfall dumped 11 inches this summer on the neighboring lakes according to one Long Lake resident. Property has been damaged and lakeshore has been lost.
“There is a lot of emotion on both sides of this issue,” District 2 Commissioner Wayne Johnson said.
From Long Lake water flows into Reed Creek and then into the Pelican River.
During their 2 1/2-hour meeting Oct. 14 the planning commission voted unanimously in favor of a motion by commission member, David Trites to deny Jewett Lake’s permit request. Trites pointed out it would be “irresponsible” to take all controls off the valve.
Johnson represents residents of both Long and Jewett Lake and he is glad the Jewett Lake board elected to withdraw their CUP application.
Johnson said the man who made the recent CUP application, Jewett Lake Association board member, Jerry Shea, felt that a lot of information was overlooked at the time the recent application was made.
History would support the idea it was an adroit move on Shea’s part. An overwhelming majority of the time the board of commissioners have approved a recommendation by the planning commission.
