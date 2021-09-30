Currently, people looking for work have a broad range of different choices and types of jobs that are available in west-central Minnesota. Everything from the manufacturing sector to retail, health care and more are desperately looking for prospective employees to fill vacant positions.
Rural Minnesota CEP is looking to help area businesses and potential employees connect with a big event planned in October being billed as an area "Jobfest.”
Clara Wegscheid Rural Minnesota CEP employment counselor says the job fair is needed to fill the numerous gaps businesses are experiencing due dealing with the economic and logistical issues of COVID-19.
“We definitely want people who are looking for work, want a career change, or just interested to see what’s out there, to network with employers. Rural Minnesota CEP offers programs to help people with employment and education opportunities. If they qualify, we can help with schooling costs to update their skills or seek a career change.”
A lot of positive things are happening within Rural Minnesota CEP as well, in addition to the area job fair, the Fergus Falls CareerForce office has moved to the M State campus. Kitra Nelson has recently accepted the position as team leader to provide excellent leadership and bring even more services to employers and prospective employees in West Central Minnesota.
Despite the national trend, west-central Minnesota does have a lot of openings at area businesses, but for some it has been difficult to match the right candidate with the right position. Prospective employers have had to change the way they attract new workers as well, from offering more flexible schedules to other benefits to attract new employees.
The job fair is scheduled for Oct. 13, from 12-6 p.m. in Legacy Hall at M State in Fergus Falls. Prospective employees are encouraged to bring several copies of their resumes, with some employers possibly doing on-the-spot interviews. Over 20 different area employers will be at the event.
