Myron Johnson, a 1956 Fergus Falls High School graduate who died July 28, is remembered by relatives and friends for overcoming polio to become a superb student manager, lifeguard and swim instructor, state probation/parole agent and being a role model as a husband and father.
Johnson was stricken with polio in 1940 when he was only two years old. He was the only person in Fergus Falls who had polio at that time.
He wore a knee brace and had corrective surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. His left leg was 1-3/4 inches shorter than his right leg when he was 12.
In the spring of 1956, Johnson received special praise as a student manager from Fergus Falls Daily Journal sports editor Clarence Lee.
“Myron’s love for sports came early when he was battling a tough game with polio,” Lee said. “Knowing he could not take part in sports, he got as close to it as possible.”
That was through student managership.
Adds high school classmate David Nycklemoe, “We kept in contact with each other on a monthly basis, me in Fergus Falls and Myron in Florida. I’ve known him since our childhood and he was one of my closest friends since that time. I had the utmost respect for Myron.”
Former Otter athlete John Hamlon spent a lot of time with Johnson hunting ducks and geese.
“He was a dear and personal friend of mine,” Hamlon said. “Myron, with two healthy legs, would have been a formidable all-state football lineman or linebacker. He had the build, strength, attitude and passion to be a great player.”
Johnson was considered an all-state friend to Hamlon, former Otter Milt Hysjulien and other Fergus Falls athletes during the 1950s.
“It was always my opinion that Myron would have been the best athlete in the class of 1956 if it were not for his bout with polio,” Hysjulien said.
When sports editor Lee wrote about Johnson in the spring of 1956, he was completing his fourth year as high school student manager.
“Myron’s job as student manager has been one that kept him on the go until late evenings,” Lee said. “He took care of team uniforms and equipment before and after games.”
Lee said that Johnson was just as much a part of Fergus Otter athletic teams as were star players.
“Myron always had a rousing cheer and joined the traditional handclasps before the games started. He poked his head into huddles before football and basketball games and during timeouts.”
Lee said that Johnson saw to it that players in various Fergus Otter sports had their equipment in order.
“Myron supplied team members with practice balls before games and put them away after warmup sessions. For games on the road, he packed uniforms and equipment, helped lug the heavy trunk up and down stairs and after games saw to it that every uniform was packed.”
After returning with the Otter teams to the school athletic facilities in Fergus Falls, Johnson unpacked uniforms and saw to it that those uniforms were properly laundered.
Lee noted in his newspaper article that activities for Johnson went beyond that of student manager. He assisted with stage props, lights and sound equipment for high school plays. Johnson was president of Luther League and sang in the choir at First Lutheran Church.
“Myron was a great inspiration to fellow students,” Lee said. “He played an unheralded role in school activities.”
Johnson, during the summer of 1955, worked at Pebble Lake beach before becoming a lifeguard. Back then the concession stand was located adjacent to the changing rooms on the east side of the Pebble Lake waterfront. Today the changing rooms are located at the west end.
Johnson served four summers as a lifeguard and swimming instructor at Pebble Lake. He graduated from Concordia College in 1960 with majors in psychology and sociology.
In 1960 Johnson began work for the Minnesota Department of Corrections as a state probation/parole agent. He retired in 2000.
Myron and his wife, Norma, bought a condo in Naples, Florida, and spent part of the winter there. About 2014 they sold their home at White Bear Lake near the Twin Cities and then lived permanently in Florida.
The former lifeguard and swimming instructor at Pebble Lake is proof that one can do a lot with a positive attitude while overcoming hurdles in life.
