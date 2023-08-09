Five quad cars from the Fergus Falls Police Department responded on Aug. 8 to a report of four juvenile males who went into the Dollar Tree store at 2001 West Lincoln Avenue, at approximately 5:27 p.m., wearing nylon coverings over their faces.
However it wasn’t an attempted burglary or robbery, it was a joke, but the officers who responded weren’t laughing.
Officer Abram Silbernagel said that the four 15-year-old males entered the store and caused alarm to customers.
“It was a member of the public that saw them enter the store wearing the nylon faced coverings and that’s why they called 911,” Silbernagel stated.
Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren said it could have been a much different outcome.
“I think we are very fortunate no one was hurt in this incident. With what has happened in our region recently, we have a lot of people who are on guard. We are a community where we have a large number of citizens who possess permits to carry. This type of behavior could have easily caused enough fear in a person where they felt it was necessary to protect themselves. It is important for parents to talk to their kids about some of the content they see on different social media platforms and the unforeseen consequences that can occur when trying to replicate pranks,” said Bergren.
They juveniles were all issued citations for disorderly conduct. No other charges are pending at this time.
