On Saturday, Apr. 23, Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) earned the Republican endorsement for State Senate District 9. He won the endorsement on the first ballot after receiving the support of over 64% of local party delegates.
“First of all, I want to thank my family, especially my wife Emma, for their support,” Rasmusson said. “I also want to thank all of the delegates and alternates who attended the convention and participated in the process. Now, as the party’s endorsed candidate, I can begin the real work of ensuring this seat stays in Republican hands this fall. We must all work together to defeat the Democrats and get our state on the right track.”
Rasmusson noted he is especially focused on advocating for our farmers, small businesses and protecting our way of life at the Capitol.
Rasmusson is currently completing his first term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He is running to succeed retiring State Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen (R-Alexandria).
Senate District 9 encompasses Otter Tail, Wilkin, Traverse, Grant and part of Douglas counties.
