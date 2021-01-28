Supporting the interests of Minnesota’s working women, Attorney General Keith Ellison appointed Otter Tail County resident Nancy Jost as one of the 15 voting members of the Task Force on Expanding the Economic Security of Women on Tuesday.
Jost is the director of early childhood at West Central Initiative. She oversees programs and services provided to help give children the best possible start toward a health life of learning, achieving and succeeding.
“I was pleasantly surprised, honored and excited to be appointed to the women's economic security task force,” Jost shared. “I want to help lift the voices of rural women, single mothers, women in the child care workforce, and mothers struggling to work outside of the home because of the shortage of quality child care providers in rural areas. My hope is that one day all women can reach their full economic potential — and that our systems help make that happen.”
In a press release from the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, it states that “Attorney General Ellison has charged the task force with gathering in the best thinking in order to understand the multiple barriers women face in the economy and come up with a diverse set of strategies to create a more inclusive economy.
“Getting to the root of the causes for women’s economic insecurity and comprehensive solutions for turning that into security, equity, and opportunity requires a broad range of experience and perspective. I’m grateful to the members who have stepped up to contribute, including Lt. Governor Flanagan, and to everyone who applied. We will need everyone’s best thinking, effort, and good will to turn Minnesota into the most prosperous and economically secure state for women,” Ellison shared in the release.
Also included in the press release were the following points:
Minnesota women on average make 79 cents for every dollar that men make.
The wage gap is even larger for Native and women of color. Latina, Native, and Black women earn 54, 54, and 61 cents, respectively, for every dollar that white men earn.
Women make up the majority of workers paid at or below the minimum wage.
Women are underrepresented in high-paying STEM jobs.
The shortage of affordable child care and the lack of widespread paid family leave further disadvantages women economically.
Members of the task force will have three charges:
Identify the barriers that prevent gender equity in the workplace and limit women's equal participation in the economy, including: gendered-based pricing (the “Pink Tax”) in consumer goods and services, barriers that fall disproportionately on women of color and immigrant women, and the disproportionate economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on women;
Explore best practices to advance the economic security of women.
Develop a comprehensive set of recommendations that protect and support women's economic security in Minnesota.
The task force will hold its first monthly meeting on Feb. 4, from 5–7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The task force will produce a report before the start of the 2022 legislative session, and will continue its work for up to two years. All meetings will be open to both the public and media.
