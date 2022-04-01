An Ohio man is in the process of documenting America’s Kirkbride structures, one visit at a time, in a new book that will explore many of the buildings, including the former Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls.
Andrew Polhamus’ book project concerns the adaptive reuse of Kirkbride hospitals. His travels have taken him to Kirkbride structures all over the country to see the ways they've been saved or not saved.
He recently spent time in Minnesota and Fergus Falls, exploring the grounds of the Kirkbride-designed Regional Treatment Center.
Polhamus has been to a large number of Kirkbride hospitals. Among them were buildings in West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Oregon, Michigan, Philadelphia and Minnesota.
The project is possible due to secure grant money from the Ohio Arts Council, which made the trip to the former RTC possible. Polhamus states that the grant he received is called an Individual Excellence Award.
Polhamus was able to pay a few visits to the former Fergus Fall Regional Treatment Center and walk the grounds and peek into some windows, in addition to spending several days looking over the resources at the historical society's library.
“I have been fascinated by architecture for as long as I can remember, especially public architecture, like schools, train stations, prisons, and hospitals," he stated. "I became interested in deserted mental hospitals in my early teens in a way that I now see as pretty culturally insensitive: I thought of them as these sort of haunted houses, a point of view that persists in movies, television and books even today."
Polhamus spoke with city staff in Fergus Falls, including city administrator, Andrew Bremseth, public works director, Len Taylor, community development manager, Klara Beck, City Council member, Scott Kvamme, and executive director Chris Scheulke from the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
“I have found that people are incredibly invested in the future of this building, even if they are pessimistic about its viability as a preservation project," Polhamus shared. "When I visited Fergus Falls at the beginning of March I walked around the building and something that's very striking about it, and this is something I have seen mentioned in the city's master plan for the site, is that the Kirkbride is in pretty good shape for a vacant, hundred-odd-year-old building. The Fergus Falls Kirkbride is structurally sound and architecturally complete, and those two factors make it all the more valuable."
Polhamus says that with the sheer amount of interest from the people in the area, as well as the excellent public resources from local government and OTCHS, he said he feels that his Fergus Falls experience has been his most thorough, in-depth look at any hospital yet.
During his time in town, Polhamus was allowed to look at original blueprints to the hospital in city hall, thanks Bremseth and Beck, who both took time out of busy schedules to talk with him on a weekday morning, as did Taylor, who gave insights into the practical aspects of keeping a place like this safe and secure.
"In other places, when I've tried to arrange meetings or interviews I've been brushed off, but in Fergus Falls, I found that everyone was kind, generous and really interested in furthering the public conversation,” sated Polhamus. “The folks at the historical society, specifically the head of OTCHS, Chris Scheulke and research assistant Vicky Anderson, were nothing short of incredible. I was able to see some really amazing historical records, such as old newspaper articles about people being admitted to the hospital and the reasons they were committed, among many other things.”
Polhamus' most recent travels find him visiting the Babcock Building in Columbia, South Carolina, another Kirkbride facility, which was converted into a condominium complex.
So far, he has visited a total of nine Kirkbride designed properties, along with New York City's Roosevelt Island, where Nellie Bly wrote her immortal account of the horrible conditions of New York's public asylum. Polhamus shares that a portion of the Roosevelt Island building was converted into an upscale apartment building.
How does Polhamus think any reuse plan for Kirkbride buildings should turn out? He says he believes commercial and residential use are the two ideal choices.
“In Traverse City there are many apartments and rentable spaces, this is all situated in a place where the grounds of the old hospital are a very popular public park, and visitors can still take walking tours that focus on the building's important history. The same thing is true in Buffalo. There is a boutique hotel, fine dining, conference center, an architectural museum and plans for apartments and workspaces, with historic tours still going on,” said Polhamus.
Polhamus believes that the master plan the city published emphasizes that Otter Tail County is growing, and Fergus Falls can take advantage of being the county seat by offering an offbeat, trendy new place for people to live.
He states that it is important to acknowledge the incredibly important role the building has played in the lives of literally thousands of people. He adds that he thinks it would be a mistake to do away with the wings on either side of the building, an option being considered for the local Kirkbride facility.
Polhamus is hoping to complete a second draft of this book project by the end of this year. The first draft of the project was his thesis for a master’s degree in fine arts from Ohio State University. That version is approximately 175 pages long.
A friend of Polhamus, who is also a writer and editor, lives not far from Fergus Falls, and is currently helping him take the manuscript from a first to a second draft that might be fit for submission to publishers or agents.