As a child, Mary Jo Igelstad and her next door neighbor played “library,” riding their bicycles to the library, then located on Union Avenue, looking for books. Oftentimes, Igelstad would remain at the library long after her friend departed, looking for a book cover that caught her attention. Her mother would often question where she had been, her answer being, “I didn’t find a cover that looked good.” Igelstad still judges books by their cover, both for herself and for selections for her mother.
“Ninety-nine percent of the time it serves me well,” she said.
The Fergus Falls Public Library has been very important to Igelstad since childhood — something that has continued throughout the course of her life. On April 4, 1975, nearly one year into a two-year, tuition-free library program offered at the local college, she was offered her first job at the library and has remained with the institution ever since.
Throughout the course of her nearly 46 ½ years of employment, Igelstad has held a wide variety of positions, starting at the front desk at the old Union Avenue location. With work in acquisitions, check-in, pick list, and more, she has touched a wide variety of areas within the library throughout her career. Presently, she works in the backroom doing clerical work, which tops the list of her favorite roles. She is also working on a project labeling book series.
Igelstad has worked under four different library directors and worked in four different buildings — the Union Avenue location, the old and new buildings at the current location, and the temporary library site that was utilized during construction of the current building — the highlight of her career.
“I am so happy with this building,” Igelstad stressed. “I am so thankful for this building and all the citizens who helped make it a reality.”
“I’m not sure who said it, but someone stated ‘The library is the couch of the community,’” Igelstad shared, explaining that the new building has drawn in so many people who are baffled at what the library has to offer.
“Kids can now come in and learn how to sew on a sewing machine or learn how to make something on a 3D printer,” she offered as an example, stating that adult art classes, book clubs, and so much more occur within the walls of the new library building.
From conducting book checkouts with a reel-to-reel tape recorder and microphone to converting to scan-and-go type system, Igelstad has certainly seen a lot of change throughout the duration of her career. She will be ending her employment with the Fergus Falls Public Library soon, retiring on Aug. 20, but plans to continue serving the community through volunteership at the library for the foreseeable future.
A retirement party in honor of Igelstad’s impressive service to the community will be held Aug. 18 at the library from 3-6 p.m. Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.
