Judith M. Johnson, 72, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from a car accident.
Judy was born on February 8, 1950 in Dent to Walter Gottfried and Martha Marie (Peckrul) Schwarz.
She graduated from Perham High School.
Judy worked at the Medallion Kitchen until it burned down and as a Nursing Assistant at the Broen Home and MN Veterans Home both in Fergus Falls.
Her hobbies included Facebook, reading, gardening, playing solitaire and spending time with her grandchildren. She liked to talk to neighbors and friends. She also liked to go out for coffee with the retirees. She used to play cards and loved Christmas time and Christmas music. She loved when she went to Mexico and had always wanted to go back. Judy loved her Grandkids and always wanted to do more for them. Anyone who knew her knows she worked all the time. She never really got to travel much but always wanted to, she loved to tell jokes and stories to us all. She was one of a kind!
Preceding her in death were her grandparents; parents; and brother, Mike Schwarz.
Judy is survived by her children, Joby (fiancé Sarah Anderson) Johnson and Mindy (William) Ridout; Grandchildren, Kendalle, Madisyn, Zachary, Brayden, Harvey, Tre’, Cason, and Ashlyn; soon to be grandchildren, Tyrell and Quentin; and nieces and nephews, Barb Bennett, Linda (Steve) Hespe, Frank (Barb) Schwarz and Janet Hanes.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone