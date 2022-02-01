The Otter Tail Lakes Country Association (OTLCA), the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Special Olympics Minnesota are ready and excited for the third annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 5.
Participants and organizers have been hard at work preparing and fundraising for the event on Otter Tail Lake with a goal to raise $65,000 for Special Olympics athletes.
All funds raised by plungers will help Special Olympics Minnesota provide year-round training and services to over 8,100 athletes across the state. As of Monday, 169 plungers have registered and $49,005 has been raised of the $65,000 goal.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons shared why he will take the plunge. “The Polar Plunge is a great opportunity to unite and educate communities about the Special Olympics and to raise money for this great organization. This is an event that can unite different groups, organizations and law enforcement for a common goal. The money raised gives the athletes the opportunity to participate in several different events, from bowling, basketball, golf, track and field and many more. The smiles on the faces of the athletes is priceless.”
Marketing and membership director for OTLCA, Marie Noplos, is very involved in planning the event, but she also plans to take the plunge herself. “I know jumping into a frozen lake in February might not seem like a good time, but it is! I enjoy everything about it. The friendly competition to raise money for this great cause, seeing communities come together, cheering fans and even the icy water that literally takes your breath away. Most of all is knowing that 100% of the money raised goes to help Special Olympics athletes participate in activities throughout the year.”
Day-of registration and check-in begin at 11 a.m. and the event will start at 12 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to sign up or donate before the event on Saturday.
For those who wish to make a donation, they can still do so without committing to the plunge.
Some notable people who have gotten involved in a big way include Fergus Falls School District Technology Specialist Jesse Thorstad. He has raised $5,729 as of Monday. Thorstad said he has been a volunteer Special Olympics coach for the past 12 years or so.
“I have had two children who have participated in the Special Olympics, and I've made some very good friends and memories along the way with my Special Olympics family. It's really a lot of fun and the camaraderie you build with your teammates is really amazing,” said Thorstad.
Spectators are invited to attend the Polar Plunge and encouraged to use the shuttle from The Otter, located at 306 Hwy 78 in Ottertail. Onsite parking at the Sportsman Landing is limited. The event will be livestreamed on Otter Tail Lakes Country’s Facebook page at facebook.com/OtterTailCountry.
To register to be a participant or donate visit plungemn.org/events/ottertail.