The annual assessment of properties in Otter Tail County has taken place and many are shaking their heads at how much property valuations and taxes keep going up.
Otter Tail County will hold the annual Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Center, 500 West Fir Avenue, in Fergus Falls.
Public information officer, Shannon Terry, states in a release that this is a time for the public to hear a general review of the county’s budget and levy and an opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed budget and levy, as well as to ask questions regarding the county’s proposed budget (revenues and expenditures) and levy.
The Board of Commissioners has set a proposed levy of 6.61% that cannot be raised but may be lowered before final approval on Dec. 20. The final levy is used to calculate the payable taxes in 2023.
The Truth in Taxation statement mailed to county residents in November, shows the amount of proposed taxes payable for properties in 2023. The statement also includes information required by a new Minnesota statute that mandates counties provide supplemental budget information with the recently mailed notices. More information is available by visiting ottertailcountymn.us/proposed-payable-2023.
Daily Journal Media recently solicited the opinions of average taxpayers and asked them to share their thoughts and concerns about the proposed tax increases. These are the responses:
Gary Schott, Fergus Falls: “Our property tax increased by $115 for next year. Just a year ago the County’s response regarding the extreme increase in property valuations was ‘just because your valuation went up doesn’t mean your taxes will go up’.Imagine that! I don’t agree with the market valuation placed on my Fergus Falls city property, but I would sell it in a minute for the valuation price (which is outrageous $$). Although in reality, I probably would get only half of the valuation if sold. I am a senior citizen, living on social security and a very part-time job.”
Marlene Anderson, Fergus Falls: “This year I paid 56$ taxes on my driveway which I pay separately from my house taxes. The proposed tax for next year is $188.00 which is a 235% increase. That is ridiculous. I have lived here for 30 years and there has never been any improvements made to the driveway. My house taxes increase 25%.”
Carole Mitchell, Erhard: “My property tax for 2023 increased slightly. I’m happy to contribute to good roads, plowing in winter, constant maintenance, fine schools, public libraries, fire and law enforcement, to name only a few of the programs we appreciate, support and benefit from. Life without these community benefits, as some “tax victims” decry, would be bleak, mean and medieval.”
Dennis Sumstad, Folden Township: “Our farm taxes are going up 14%. Our lake cabin on West Battle Lake went up 12%. Is it because of the higher valuation? Why should our homestead credit drop from $22,000 to $16,000?”
Overall, the general consensus is mixed, with most respondents questioning that if they have made no improvements, why their valuation has increased.
Kevin Scheidecker, Otter Tail County Assessor said in simple terms that appraised values raised across the board.
“With the market, increases that we’ve seen across the county, across the whole state and country, the reason for increases for the most part, not for everyone, but for the most part it is simply an increase that we have to apply to pretty much every parcel due to a marketing increase. So, if you have a residential/seasonal dwelling you saw an increase. If you have cropland/woods you saw an increase. If you have commercial you probably saw an increase and you may in fact done nothing, but we to increase values to meet what has happened with the market,” shared Scheidecker.
Scheidecker said his department has an obligation to look at every parcel, every year.
“With the market going up, yes, we have to raise all the parcels. We have to meet that of having it be a reasonable estimated market value,” added Scheidecker.
The department is seeing an increase in residential, seasonal, commercial agriculture — everything is going up.
The Truth in Taxation meeting is not the meeting to attend if property owners wish to appeal a valuation and/or classification. The time to appeal for 2023 has expired, as the Board of Appeals meetings were held in the spring of 2022. The next opportunity to appeal valuation and classification will be Board of Appeals meetings held throughout the county in 2023, and will address new property values and classifications. The Truth in Taxation meeting is held to discuss the proposed budget and tax levy only.
The budget information is preliminary and will be finalized at a Board of Commissioners meeting following the Truth and Taxation public meeting.
Questions on the valuation or classification of your property can be directed to the county assessor at 218-998-8010 or Assessor@co.ottertail.mn.us. More information on the county’s 2023 budget is available online at: ottertailcountymn.us/proposed.