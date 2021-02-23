Fergus Falls 7-8 grade students will return to school five days a week beginning the week of March 1, following a steady decline in county COVID-19 case rates. “We are excited about our ability to move to more in-person instruction,” shared Superintendent Jeff Drake. “It has been nearly a year since our seventh and eighth grade students have attended classes five days per week. The patience and understanding of our students and families through the many challenges has been greatly appreciated as have efforts to enforce mask wearing, handwashing, social distancing and other practices designed to reduce the risk of transmission. Returning students to more in-person instruction is the result of efforts throughout our entire community.”
The decision followed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that schools across the state can return to face-to-face learning models effective Feb. 22. In an article posted by Minnesota Public Radio, Walz stated at a press release that “It’s time to get our students back in school, and we can do that now safely. We’re on our way to ending the pandemic. We’re beating this thing.”
Locally, learning models will remain the same for students in grades K-6 and 9-12, with the return to campus full time applicable to only students in grades 7-8. Distance learning options will still be available for those who prefer to utilize that method of learning.
