Barnesville-based Junkyard Chicks has turned do-it-yourself into a group activity with their sign painting parties, hosted 3-4 times a month around Clay and Otter Tail counties including Fergus Falls, Perham, Fargo/Moorhead, Downer and Barnesville, in addition to private events.
Junkyard Chicks was started by sisters-in-law Lauryn and Carrie Braton almost two years ago. “We both kind of enjoyed doing these signs ourselves and then we kind of just thought, let’s throw a party and see how it goes,” Carrie says. “We like to rummage around junkyards and we both appreciate the rusty, junky farmhouse look stuff.”
In addition to Junkyard Chicks, Carrie works as a paraprofessional at the Barnesville high school and runs a catering business with her sisters called Evie’s Kitchen. Lauryn works as a photographer with her business Prairie Edge Photography.
Lauryn and Carrie get their wood from Menard’s and then cut, sand and stain them, and nail them together if needed. “We pick a few wooded projects, different sized wood boards with some different printouts, and then ladies sign up for what they want to do and then we go to a location and we bring all the supplies necessary and then the ladies will check in, trace and paint their boards and then they get to take them home,” Carrie says.
Some of the more popular projects include round boards or 4-foot long port signs that say “welcome” with different shape options, for instance, replacing the first E with the shape of Minnesota or the O with a wreath. Prices depend on the kind and size of the chosen project. “The average project is about $40 and then, if it’s one of our own parties, we’ll buy their first drink, too, they get a drink coupon, because most of our events are at bars where there’s some space,” Carrie says.
The parties are mostly self-guided with Carrie and Lauryn setting things up and offering help.
“We give them pointers if they need, we’ll help them, but they can also work at their own pace,” Carrie says. “Which a lot of people have said they enjoy that, just more laid back.”
They’ve hosted bachelorette parties, fundraising parties and more, usually getting around 20-30 people, although one event in New York Mills saw 55 attendees and the last time they were at the VFW in Fergus Falls they saw 45 participants. There is a 15-person minimum but no maximum. Carrie says, “We call them ‘girls night out’ and they’re also a girls’ night out for us, too, as well.”
Everything is organized through the Junkyard Chicks Facebook page. Events are announced there and people can also sign up or ask questions.
