A jury trial for David William Reynolds ended Thursday with a guilty verdict on two felony counts of firearm possession.

Judge Sharon Grewell Benson will now be passing sentence on Reynolds at 1:30 p.m., April 9, in Otter Tail County District Court.

The 86-year-old rural Underwood man was sentenced Dec. 27 to a 48-month prison term at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - St. Cloud on a first-degree charge of arson.

According to court records, the firearms possession charges were filed June 19, 2019, after a visit to Reynolds’ Deer Lake Road residence by three corrections agents, two deputies and a member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County. While corrections agents were inside meeting with Reynolds about some reported probation violations, a deputy observed a double-barrel shotgun in the residence. This was also a probation violation and the shotgun was seized. Corrections agents later found a .22 caliber rifle on the premises.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments