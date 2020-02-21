A jury trial for David William Reynolds ended Thursday with a guilty verdict on two felony counts of firearm possession.
Judge Sharon Grewell Benson will now be passing sentence on Reynolds at 1:30 p.m., April 9, in Otter Tail County District Court.
The 86-year-old rural Underwood man was sentenced Dec. 27 to a 48-month prison term at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - St. Cloud on a first-degree charge of arson.
According to court records, the firearms possession charges were filed June 19, 2019, after a visit to Reynolds’ Deer Lake Road residence by three corrections agents, two deputies and a member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County. While corrections agents were inside meeting with Reynolds about some reported probation violations, a deputy observed a double-barrel shotgun in the residence. This was also a probation violation and the shotgun was seized. Corrections agents later found a .22 caliber rifle on the premises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.