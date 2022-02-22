Winter is coming to a close and spring is quickly approaching. In fact, the meteorological first day of Spring is only a few days away!
Though the meteorological first day of spring is in less than a week, the astronomical first day of spring isn’t until March 20.
So, what’s the difference between the meteorological seasons and the astronomical seasons anyway? Is one right and is one wrong? It turns out, neither is right or wrong, just different — and determined by different natural occurrences.
Astronomical seasons, fittingly so, are determined by the earth's position relative to the sun. The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, is approaching in less than a month — on Sunday, March 20. At this point and time, the sun will pass directly above the equator. Then, it will begin heading north, signaling the astronomical start of spring in the northern hemisphere.
And don’t forget, while residents here in Otter Tail County might be warming up, those in the southern hemisphere are starting to cool down, experiencing the opposite seasonal effect. The seasons are reversed, but start on the same dates.
Now, if someone is really looking for a reason to break out the shorts and t-shirts, they might want to follow the meteorological calendar this month. Because, according to the meteorological calendar, spring will begin on March 1.
While the meteorological calendar hasn’t been around quite as long as the sun, it has been used by weather scientists and climatologists since the early to mid 1900s.
This calendar is based on annual temperature cycles, winter being the coldest time of year and summer being the warmest time of year, with autumn and spring falling in between. So, the calendar is broken into four quarters throughout the year, with spring always landing between March 1 and May 31.
So, “weather” one goes by the astronomical calendar or the meteorological calendar, one thing is for sure — spring is right around the corner!
