It has been a long winter. Not only has it been a long winter, but the winter weather created a lot of disruption to our normal school calendar. We may not be quite out of the woods yet. While we don’t make adjustments for early outs or late starts, we do tack missed instructional days on the end of the school calendar to ensure that we are able to cover our curriculum.
There is no school on Memorial Day which is May 29. K-11 students will have full days of class May 30 - June 2. They will also return the following week for full days on Jun. 5 and Jun. 6.
With that, some aspects of the school calendar remain unchanged. The ALC will still hold graduation on Jun. 1. The high school will hold graduation on Jun. 2.
We still have a full quarter to go before the end of the school year and a lot of curriculum left to cover. April is a huge month for MCA testing. The MCAs provide valuable feedback for students about their proficiency levels in math, reading and science. Note - the tests are for third through 11th grade students and not all students take each test every year. The MCAs also provide the school district with information regarding how our students and schools are performing in relation to other schools in Minnesota.
Finally, please make school attendance a high priority. We have too many examples of students who are missing 10, 20 or even 30+ days of school in a year. When students are absent, they miss out on important instruction, classroom conversations and hands-on learning experiences.
