It has been a long winter. Not only has it been a long winter, but the winter weather created a lot of disruption to our normal school calendar. We may not be quite out of the woods yet. While we don’t make adjustments for early outs or late starts, we do tack missed instructional days on the end of the school calendar to ensure that we are able to cover our curriculum.



