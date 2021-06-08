Kaddatz Galleries is currently exhibiting collections from three Twin Cities artists — Kerri Sandve, Jodi Reeb and Martha Bird.
Sandve operates under the name Carbon Copy Co. Press, working heavily with printmaking, collages and artist books. Sandve is especially interested in the topography of the Mississippi River Valley, using printmaking to reflect on inheritance, everyday experiences, and the relationship humans have with their environment. Her exhibition is titled “The Long Meanwhile.” More information about Sandve and Carbon Copy Co. Press is available at carboncopycopress.com.
Reeb works with photographs printed on tissue paper and encaustic medium, which is molten beeswax, pigment, and damar resin. Her collection, “Earth + Sky,” was inspired by the prairies and wetlands near Fergus Falls, which she explored last September through a Hinge Arts Residency supported by Springboard for the Arts.
“I wanted to show the wetlands and forests with a new perspective and hope the rural communities share in seeing the beauty of the area,” she shared. Examples of Reeb’s work can be found at jodireeb.com/home.html.
Bird’s “Rooted Reckonings” explores abstract human form, repeated patterns, working things out, and finding a sense of rest and calm through sculptural basketry using willows she grows and harvests. Created during the recent unrest in Minneapolis and around the world, Bird wanted to be outside making art to calm her body and be aware of her environment.
“I had my shoes off and my feet in the earth while making these pieces,” she explained, stating that creating art outdoors was something she hadn’t done before. “Art helps us stay connected and is a universal language to convey the experiences of one to another. Art can also be conversational openers to build bridges amongst people.”
Additional information is located online at marthabirdart.com/.
In their first in-person event since restrictions were lifted, Kaddatz Galleries will be hosting a closing reception/open house June 19 from 12-5 p.m. An artist talk by Bird will take place at 1 p.m. with another by Reeb following at 2 p.m. Reeb will also provide an artist demonstration at 3 p.m. Door prizes will be given and other fun events will occur throughout the event. More information is available via the following Facebook event: fb.me/e/12Y7Fw58y.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.