With the addition of a new position, Daily Journal Media announced on Tuesday that Heather Kantrud has been named as general manager of the multimedia news company.
As general manager, Kantrud will continue to oversee the newsroom along with additional duties working with publisher, Ken Harty, in all aspects of the operation. “I know Heather will do a great job as the general manager of the Daily Journal. She has exceeded expectations in all areas of her career and I am confident she will do the same in her new role/challenge,” said Harty.
Kantrud joined the Daily Journal Media team as a Minnesota Newspaper Association intern in August 2020. In October 2020, she accepted a full time position on staff, supplementing the newsroom writing crime and government articles and lifestyle editorials. She advanced to lifestyle editor in January 2021, and in August 2021, accepted the role as managing editor.
Kantrud explained that when she reached out to Daily Journal for a potential internship, she never expected to fall into an entirely new career path, but is glad that she did. “They say if you choose a career that you love, you never work a day in your life,” she expressed. “I consider myself fortunate to have found my niche with the Daily Journal team and Wick Communications and my experience with the industry has been overwhelmingly positive. I work with a great group of people who have fostered my love for sharing unbiased, accurate and local news for a community that has been important to me for over half of my life.”
In her new role, Kantrud is looking forward to expanding her knowledge of the industry and continuing work to ensure that Otter Tail County has a reliable news source that is easily accessible and readily available. “I am grateful to serve our community in this capacity,” she stressed.
Encouraging the community to invest in local news is a matter of importance for Kantrud. She encourages people in the region to reach out with information about area happenings, interesting people and occurrences and other topics of interest that may be news-worthy. Kantrud can be reached at Daily Journal Media at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com and fields general questions in the community social media platform, NABUR, at nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com.
Kantrud resides in Fergus Falls, with her husband and their three children and dogs. In addition to navigating to and from the kids’ extracurricular activities, she is an avid reader, baker and is working on writing a manuscript, the progress of which can be followed at heatherkantrud.com.