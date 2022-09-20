General manager

Heather Kantrud joined the Daily Journal team in 2020, and has now accepted the role of general manager. 

 Daily Journal Staff

With the addition of a new position, Daily Journal Media announced on Tuesday that Heather Kantrud has been named as general manager of the multimedia news company.



