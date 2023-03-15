America's Newspapers, one of the country's leading organizations in providing a unified voice for the newspaper industry, has selected Daily Journal Media General Manager Heather Kantrud as one of 11 Executive Development Program participants for 2023.
Funded in part by Inland Press Foundation, the Executive Development Program is a six-part enterprise spanning seven months, and is focused on core topics deemed necessary for emerging leaders to further their careers within the newspaper industry.
Topics included in the program include, but are not limited to, leadership, revenue and finance, digital initiatives, acquisitions, advocacy, culture, content and production.
Participants were selected from a pool of nominated applicants, with 11 ultimately chosen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Utah.
Kantrud is Minnesota's sole participant, and one of two Wick Communications participants. Alycia McCloud, Sierra Vista Herald Marketing Team Manager from one of Wick Communications' Arizona newspapers, will also be participating in the program.
"We are very excited for Heather to be part of this excellent development program as it aligns with our organization's strategic priorities and objectives," expressed Daily Journal Media Publisher Ken Harty. "The program will enable her to stay current with emerging trends and best practices in the newspaper media industry."
America's Newspaper Executive Development Program kicks off April 1, as part of the America's Newspapers Mega-Conference in Dallas, Texas. Kantrud will begin her participation at the four-day affair, taking part in both program-specific sessions and the Mega-Conference itself.
Four virtual meetings will be held in the months of May, June, July and August, and a wrap-up session will take place as part of the America's Newspapers Senior Leadership Conference in Chicago, Oct. 7-10.
"Being selected for the Executive Development Program is an honor and a privilege," Kantrud stated. "Having the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry isn't something that happens every day, and I am looking forward to soaking up the knowledge they have to share."
Additional information about America's Newspapers is available online at newspapers.org.
Daily Journal Media (fergusfallsjournal.com) is a Wick Communications newspaper (wickcommunications.com).
