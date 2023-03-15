Developing leaders

Heather Kantrud, Daily Journal Media's general manager, will participate in the America's Newspapers Executive Development Program during the months of April through October. 

 Submitted

America's Newspapers, one of the country's leading organizations in providing a unified voice for the newspaper industry, has selected Daily Journal Media General Manager Heather Kantrud as one of 11 Executive Development Program participants for 2023.



