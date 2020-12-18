During the holiday season, many community members are preparing for Christmas celebrations as they purchase presents and bake holiday treats that will be enjoyed over a Christmas dinner. But not everyone is fortunate to have a happy holiday season. Remembering the meaning of the season, Elks Lodge No. 1093 looked to make a few children and adult lives a bit brighter this season as the lodge provided over 120 gifts to those in need.
The gifts went to 10 children in the Breckenridge/Wahpeton area and 16 vulnerable adults in the Fergus Falls area. The gifts were given from numerous individuals through Liz and Dan Johnson of Fergus Falls and with the help of Elks’ Gratitude Grant. The Johnsons began the project some years back and request gifts from friends. The $2,500 grant was distributed to Lodge No. 1093 from the Grand Lodge to use toward charitable projects
“We participated in this project last year and it felt right again this year,” Lodge No. 1093 trustee Duane Hanson said. “With the pandemic restrictions that have been in place, we decided to do this again this year before time ran out to use the grant.”
With the help of the Johnsons and their friends providing gifts, 10 Elks members and their spouses look to distribute them to those chosen.
This isn’t the only way that Lodge No. 1093 has helped out the community through charitable projects. The lodge, which serves Becker, Otter Tail, Grant, Traverse and Wilkin counties in Minnesota and Marshall County in South Dakota and a portion of Richland County in North Dakota, gave $2,000 to the North Country Food Bank for assistance in meeting demands during this holiday season, and also gave $4,000 to the Fergus Falls Veterans Home to help the facility obtain WiFi service and equipment to allow veteran residents to have FaceTime and Skype experiences with families while the facility is in "lockdown" due to COVID-19 concerns.
“For us, as Elks, projects of this type are extremely important. They allow us to demonstrate to the communities we live in that we do care about our neighbors and those that may be less fortunate than we are, during these trying times,” Hanson said.
