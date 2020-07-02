With the summer turning to July, area residents have been starving to find things to do in their communities. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many area festivals and events have had to take a backseat due to safety. With that in mind, the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has changed its tune and found a different beat as the chamber will host “Shop, Move ’n Groove COVID Edition” July 6-17.
“We wanted to make sure that there was something fun and exciting going on in the community,” Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Workman said. “The whole purpose was to get people in the community out exploring, appreciating and enjoying their hometown. It was incredibly important to do something in the community.”
The event looked to expand on what were the key elements of the traditional event, while also giving those in the community and travelers more time to explore Fergus Falls. With safety in mind, the chamber expanded the one-day event over two weeks.
Activities for this year’s Shop, Move ’n Groove include “Shop, Drop, Eat ’n Win,” several sidewalk sales, the Fergus Falls Noon Rotary Lucky Duck Derby and the “Find Your Inner Otter Quest.”
“Shop, Drop, Eat ’n Win” begins Monday and will run through Friday, July 17. The event offers a chance for community members to win over $500 in prizes and Fergus Bucks. To enter, a participant needs to shop anywhere in Fergus Falls from Monday to Friday, July 17. Then, drop their receipt off at the chamber office to receive an entry form in the drawing. Entrants receive double chances if they shop with chamber members. Drawings will take place July 10, 14, 17 and 20.
The Fergus Falls Noon Rotary Lucky Duck Derby is back and will be taking place July 9 at 5 p.m. on the Otter Tail River beginning on East Lincoln Avenue and ending at the Cascade Street Bridge. Community members can purchase a raffle ticket to have a duck entered in the derby from a Noon Rotary member or at Victor Lundeen Co. First place will receive $500, while second place receives $250 and third $100. Tickets are $5 and you do not have to be present to win. Proceeds for the event will go toward the Fergus Falls splash pad.
The “Find Your Inner Otter Quest” will have you looking around the city for clues. The first clue of the hunt will be released Monday, July 6 on the Otter Tail Lakes Country Facebook page. The first person to figure out the clue and take a selfie at the correct location and post it under the clue on their Facebook page will receive an Otter.
There will be a series of five clue locations and to qualify for the grand prize you must have taken a selfie and posted it under the correct clue.
“Anyone can enter, not just the first one that gets the clue,” Workman added.
Workman encourages people to keep an eye on the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, the Daily Journal and Leighton Broadcasting for updates and additional events.
“We are thankful for all the support from the community,” Workman said.
