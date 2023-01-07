Breathing radon over time increases the risk of lung cancer, with exposure to the the gas existing as the second leading cause of the disease in the U.S. Testing is the only way to determine radon levels, with winter being an excellent time to do so in frequented closed spaces.
Radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, exists as a leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers; more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in the U.S. according to the Environmental Protection Agency, with about 2,900 of these deaths occurring among people who have never smoked. Approximately two in five homes in Minnesota have dangerous levels of radon, and for these reasons, Otter Tail County public health has recommended that every home be tested through a recent press release supplied by Shannon Terry on the topic.
Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive noble gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It can enter all kinds of homes, schools, workplaces and other structures through cracks or openings in walls or foundations. Although a serious problem if present within these living and working spaces, indoor radon can be controlled and managed with proved, cost-effective techniques.
Andrea Demmer is the OTC environmental health sanitarian and emphasizes the importance of testing for the dangerous element: “I would encourage everyone to test their homes for radon. It is important to be aware of anything in your home’s environment that could potentially lead to health concerns and to ensure that radon mitigation is in place if necessary.”
The risk radon exposure is largely preventable through the testing of homes and other structures and addressing radon ingress issues. A radon test is the only way to find out how much radon is in a home and performing a test is easy, inexpensive and takes only a few minutes.
The results of a properly performed radon test will help determine if you need to take further action to protect yourself from the health risks of radon. Testing can be done year-round, however the best time to test is during the winter when doors and windows are closed. Radon kits may be picked up at the public health office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Fergus Falls and New York Mills.
The completed test is then mailed in the provided postage-paid envelope to Air Check, a radon testing company based in North Carolina. The results are sent via email to the homeowner free of charge; there’s an instructional video on how to complete the test is available on the public health webpage: ottertailcountymn.us/radon.
Tests should be done in the lowest level of the home that is frequently occupied. EPA guidance suggests mitigating if levels are at or above 148 Becquerels/meter3 (4 picocuries/liter); radon problems are typically fixed using an underground ventilation system or by increasing the rate of air changes in the affected building. Individuals seeking to make their homes safe from radon exposure should consult the Minnesota Department of Health’s list of radon mitigation professionals: health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/air/radon/mitigation.
