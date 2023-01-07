Time to test

Breathing radon over time increases the risk of lung cancer, with exposure to the the gas existing as the second leading cause of the disease in the U.S. Testing is the only way to determine radon levels, with winter being an excellent time to do so in frequented closed spaces. 

 Submitted | Shannon Terry

Radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, exists as a leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the United States and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers; more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year in the U.S. according to the Environmental Protection Agency, with about 2,900 of these deaths occurring among people who have never smoked. Approximately two in five homes in Minnesota have dangerous levels of radon, and for these reasons, Otter Tail County public health has recommended that every home be tested through a recent press release supplied by Shannon Terry on the topic.



