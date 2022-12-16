Once extirpated from much of its historic range due to hunting and widespread chemical usage, bald eagle numbers have rebounded impressively; listed as an endangered species in 1973, the species has gradually recovered and was removed from that status in 2007.
The bald eagle, the only sea eagle endemic to North America, was once on the brink of extinction — in the late 1960’s, breeding pairs of the species were estimated at fewer than 500. An unequivocal conservation success story, bald eagle populations have quadrupled in the last dozen years to more than 316,000 of the animals, despite steep declines in other American bird populations. A recent survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found there are more than 70,000 breeding pairs of the iconic raptor in the contiguous U.S.
Teresa Jaskiewicz, of Elizabeth, is a keen local birder who spent much of her professional career with various conservation agencies; in 1996, she was instrumental in getting the community of Stillwater involved with bald eagle watching at Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway.
“At this time of year, if there’s any open water, you’ll probably see a couple of bald eagles,” Jaskiewicz explains. “They’ll go for anything they can scavenge first and they’ll even steal fish from osprey.”
Jaskiewicz notes that while golden eagles do exist within Minnesota, juvenile bald eagles are often confused with the massive raptor: “The funny thing about bald eagles is that people often mistake immature bald eagles for golden eagles. Bald eagles get the white head after four to five years of age, and golden eagles also have feathers extending down their legs, while bald eagles don’t.”
December marks the beginning of what the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hopes will be another great season of the EagleCam, a live camera that was installed near a bald eagle nest 10 years ago. Both adult eagles have been visiting the nest a couple times per day and recently an attempt at mating was even observed, although this behavior is unseasonably early.
The EagleCam has provided DNR with a decade of valuable information and data on bald eagle behavior; staff have learned new things about how and when chicks and adults communicate, which even takes place through the egg shell, how parents defend their chicks and mates from cold, wind, rain, raccoons and more. Patrons and biologist alike have seen fascinating feeding behavior and been witness to tougher moments when nature has taken its course along the way as well.
DNR staff is hoping that this season will be another that brings viewers to the edge of their seats with all the drama that nature possesses. The agency notes that viewers’ passion, attention, advocacy and monetary donations ensures the EagleCam can keep bringing intriguing footage to all parts of the world.
More information of the DNR’s EagleCam can be found at the following: dnr.state.mn.us.
