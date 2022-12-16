Back in numbers

Once extirpated from much of its historic range due to hunting and widespread chemical usage, bald eagle numbers have rebounded impressively; listed as an endangered species in 1973, the species has gradually recovered and was removed from that status in 2007. 

 Submitted | Michael Van Valkenburg

The bald eagle, the only sea eagle endemic to North America, was once on the brink of extinction — in the late 1960’s, breeding pairs of the species were estimated at fewer than 500. An unequivocal conservation success story, bald eagle populations have quadrupled in the last dozen years to more than 316,000 of the animals, despite steep declines in other American bird populations. A recent survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found there are more than 70,000 breeding pairs of the iconic raptor in the contiguous U.S.



