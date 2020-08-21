Local business Tag-Up by Rischard Marketing Inc., which designs and manufactures merchandise and supplies for sports teams including locker nameplates, trophies, bag tags and dry erase boards, took a bit of a hit earlier this year when colleges around the nation canceled their football seasons. Today, however, owner Dick Werner says things are on the upbeat as basketball and hockey seasons are about to pick up.
“College sports, that’s what we deal with,” he says. “If you went to the East Coast, from Yankee Stadium, to the West Coast, the Coliseum, those are all our customers. So when the Big Ten canceled, that hurt a little bit, canceled their football.”
Despite that, his company was able to retain all of their employees without needing to furlough pay. “We’ve been fortunate, we still do enough business where we can keep everyone employed. Thirty-two people, nobody was furloughed or sent home or anything,” Werner says.
Right now, students are engaged in cross country, girls’ tennis, girls’ swimming and soccer; the volleyball season has been canceled. Basketball, wrestling and hockey are set to start in the winter and their seasons have not been canceled yet, although, Werner says, “Even when they cancel the programs, the teams are still practicing.”
Tag-Up has also faced a few internal changes due to COVID-19, primarily with regard to meeting government safety regulations.
“We moved all our, we have 11 designers, we’ve moved their workstations apart to give them more square footage. We bought UV lights that we put on at night, that’s supposed to kill anything, and we have Purell dispensers all over, we have face masks and we have temperature guns, so we’ve done those things to keep our employees feeling good, they were concerned,” Werner says.
While things seem to be changing month by month, week by week, Werner says, “I’m pretty positive about the situation.”
