It is hard to believe we are already halfway through the school year. Continuing an emphasis on the importance of daily attendance, I thought the following information would be of interest. Minnesota has a compulsory school attendance law which outlines various expectations and requirements. This information is contained in Minnesota Statute 120A.22 COMPULSORY INSTRUCTION.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?