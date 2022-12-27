When the first big winter storm of the season hits, we all have to get used to winter driving again. Questions always seem to arise about which routes in Fergus Falls get the most attention, as well as how and when city road crews go out during and after a winter storm event.
Fergus Falls Public Works Director Len Taylor said they do have priority routes in the city.
“The priority routes are Lincoln, Cascade, Union, Friberg, Fir, Broadway, Cleveland, Washington, Sheridan, Alcott and Vernon. We do those first because they have high traffic volume and serve as emergency routes. We also have the secondary routes and then we have the residential streets and alleys,” said Taylor.
Taylor also pointed out that when the city does apply salt it has to be at a certain temperature outside or it will not work properly.
“We’ll drop the salt and if the temperature isn’t in the right range, it’s there basically just for traction to prevent some slips. It’s not going to do any melting,” emphasized Taylor.
As far as spreading sand Taylor said they try to cover all intersections.
“We try to hit all intersections, uncontrolled and controlled, focusing first on those that vehicles may slide through because of an accumulation of ice. We try to get around to all the intersections, but we definitely start with the priority routes. Once the remnants of the storm are cleaned up, we’ll go back through and hit all residential areas and alleys,” said Taylor.
Many residents have also asked if the city crews wait for the storm to be over before maintenance is started. This is partly true and partly not true, according to the city public works department.
“We’ll wait and do the majority of the plowing when the storm has ceased, but we’ll have plows out doing those emergency routes and the main streets during the storm. Usually, we have two plows out during an active snow storm,” stated Taylor.
Taylor also pointed out that with the parking ordinances, no vehicle should be parked on any street in the same place for more than 24 hours at a time. Along with other restrictions, this gives crews more time to clean things up during the winter months.
“We have the downtown area, Union to Cascade, Cavour to Washington, that’s in a no parking scenario area year-round, so from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. That restriction helps us in clearing the downtown immensely, but then it pushes people off the streets into the downtown parking lots. There are added trips back trying to clear out those lots as cars are moved. It helps a lot getting them off the streets,” said Taylor.
No cars were towed with the most recent snow emergency and 24 motorists received tickets.
For clarification, Taylor added that if a snow emergency is declared, it starts on the odd side IF the date is an odd date. That odd/even is determined by the last digit of the address matching with the date the emergency begins. So if a snow emergency starts on January 14, an even day, then the cars need to park on the even side, starting at 5 p.m. It would switch to the opposite side, beginning at 5 p.m. on the following day.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone