Minnesota is home to 53 species of native trees. Of those species, seven are oak varieties: black, bur, chinkapin, northern pin, red, swamp white and white. Oak trees in general produce heavy, strong and durable wood that is used extensively in interior lumber applications and is prized for it’s attractive finish.
The symptoms of recent drought conditions however can be seen impacting populations of the trees. Further, trees stressed by insufficient precipitation are especially susceptible to pests such as the twolined chestnut borer, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The native beetle attacks weakened oaks of every species throughout the state, as it lives and feeds on the inner bark and cambium of the trees. When trees are in a healthy state, the insect focuses its efforts to broken branches and surrounding unhealthy hosts – infested oaks typically die after two to three years of infestation.
Keeping trees watered during dry times is incredibly important and Rick Abrahamson of Homegrown Gardens in Fergus Falls shares techniques on how to keep trees thriving during parched periods: “Mature trees are little bit different, because people assume that once a tree is established you don’t have to worry about it and that’s really not the case, especially with water.”
Abrahamson notes that in general, a tree uses about an inch of water per week, meaning that if a week goes by without that amount of precipitation, a tree goes into a period of stress.
“The assumption is that the base of tree is where the important stuff is,” Abrahamson explains. “That’s just not the case, because the roots will go out as much as four times the height of most trees.”
Individuals who regularly water their lawns are most likely providing adequate water for surrounding trees. For those who are concerned that trees aren’t getting enough water, Abrahamson recommends placing a garden hose in the vicinity of the tree turned to about halfway to help stay the effects of lengthy drought periods.
“The biggest problem is what we call the spiral of mortality,” Abrahamson explains. He’s describing a process whereby yearly stressors compound and create a devastating cycle of continual attack on a tree. Drought-stressed trees become more susceptible to disease and pests and these afflictions can accumulate to the point of eventual tree death.
“This year it’s very, very important to make sure those trees have plenty of moisture going into the fall,” Abrahamson says. He mentions this is even more important with evergreens as they continue to lose moisture throughout the wintertime.
More information regarding tree health and watering guidelines can be found at the following: extension.umn.edu.
