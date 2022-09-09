When it rains...

Mature and established trees require supplemented watering during times of heat stress and drought, which can stop a downward spiral in tree health and prevent infestations from damaging insects. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

Minnesota is home to 53 species of native trees. Of those species, seven are oak varieties: black, bur, chinkapin, northern pin, red, swamp white and white. Oak trees in general produce heavy, strong and durable wood that is used extensively in interior lumber applications and is prized for it’s attractive finish.



