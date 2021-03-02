Shaped largely by the Fergus Falls arts community, Katie (Strom) Rozanas, exited stage left to expand her horizons in 2014, leading her down a path toward exciting experiences and adventures.
“It’s wild to say I’m a professional actor,” shared Rozanas, who spent many summers in A Center for the Arts productions and participated in theater locally within high school and college programs. She now performs on a larger stage. “I’ve found a lot of fulfillment in the stories I’ve told at Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Some favorites include: ‘Bright Star (Alice),’ ‘The Spitfire Grill (Percy),’ ‘Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth),’ ‘Boeing Boeing (Gabriella),’ ‘Shrek (Gingerbread Man, Dragon),’ ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone (Jean).’ I was set to open ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’ as Drood March 13, 2020, unfortunately, due to the pandemic this production was canceled.”
The cancellation of theatrical performances and the difficulties maintaining work during the COVID-19 pandemic led Rozanas to the wonderful world of paint. “I’ve found a new passion and creative outlet for abstract art. It’s been incredibly rewarding and cathartic. I enjoy creating texture with paint and palette knife.” Preferable to acrylic paint, she is inspired by her surroundings and experiences. “I use art to process happiness and hurts and everything in between. I use art to show appreciation for color, light and movement. I use art to feel close to my Creator. I use art, largely, to bring myself and others joy. I love the curiosity painting has brought into my life. I’m constantly learning!” Rozanas is currently working on a commissioned 3-by-4 piece for a St. Paul music studio.
In addition to art, Rozanas and her husband, Adam, expanded their enjoyment of the craft beer culture in Minneapolis, starting a blog and instagram account to document their adventures surrounding craft beer. Ale Adventures began in November 2017 as a casual hobby for the couple, but they quickly realized that it was becoming much more. Within the first year, the couple realized that they needed to find their own unique niche to set them apart, as beer bloggers and social media influencers were a dime a dozen. Changing their motto to “Not your average beer blog,” the couple made it their mission to be the best storytellers and Minnesota craft beer advocates as possible. “Our adventures do, at times, take us beyond Minnesota. We’ve visited breweries in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and a number of European countries including Iceland, Ireland, England and France,” explained Rozanas.
Currently, in addition to her art and while waiting for the theater to reopen, Rozanas works at Aegir Brewing Company in Elk River as a social media and booking manager, with her craft beer adventures well in line with her day job. “Whether you appreciate craft beer or just good stories, (Adam and I) invite you to follow along as we tell stories, build community, advocate for craft beer, and inspire you to do the same!”
Ale Adventures is located online at aleadventuresmn.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/aleadventuresmn/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.