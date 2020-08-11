The health and safety of voters participating in the state and county primaries Tuesday was uppermost in the minds of Fergus Falls officials.
With the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over voting for the first time, local polling places were well-supplied with cleaning and sanitizing supplies.
According to Lynne Olson, assistant to city administrator, Andrew Bremseth, the state of Minnesota supplied polling places around the city with everything they needed to ensure the safety of both polling place workers and voters.
Workers were provided with protective barriers to prevent the spread of airborne germs. Voters not wearing face masks were provided with them along with hand sanitizer and towels. At the District 1 polling booth in the city library, voting stations were set up on tables that could be disinfected by polling place staff.
City human resources director Mike Hartwell told the Daily Journal Tuesday morning the District 1 station had seen 100% compliance by all voters.
Election judges Yvonne Burt and Esmeralda Dennis both echoed Hartwell’s high opinion of voter conduct.
“It’s going very smoothly,” Burt said.
Olson pointed out some of the options for primary voters included curbside voting and absentee voting. People who did not wish to enter a polling station had the option of receiving their ballots outside. Voters had the option of voting absentee at the county auditor’s office in Fergus Falls until 5 p.m. Monday. Ballots mailed in by voters were valid if postmarked by Aug. 11.
There was one way in and one way out of the polling places.
“We really make sure of social distancing protocols,” Olson said.
