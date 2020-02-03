Jeff Kerr’s foray into Maplewood State Park last November paid a huge dividend.
Hunting in chilly temperatures on the second day of the park’s four-day season, the Fergus Falls hunter dropped a 12-point trophy buck with a heart shot at 40 yards.
It ranks as the largest buck the 61-year-old sportsman has taken since he began hunting whitetails as a lad.
“There was snow on the ground so you could see pretty well in the park,” Kerr said, recalling the hunting conditions that morning.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has offered a limited hunt by special permit inside the 9,250-acre park for a number of years. Kerr said hunters applying are usually drawn every three to four years.
Kerr had seen only one deer pass his tree stand when around 8 a.m. he saw his trophy whitetail come within range.
Kerr used a .270 Weatherby bolt-action rifle that he purchased for himself in 1976.
He knew he had something for the Boone and Crockett record book but club rules dictated the rack could only be scored after a 60-day period of drying time.
Kerr took the head to Detroit Lakes for the official scoring. He found that his deer’s rack scored 172 6/8.
Kerr’s trophy, mounted by Natural Images Taxidermy, will join others in the next Boone and Crockett record book as well as other trophies in his home on Hoot Lake Drive.
Kerr plans to display his trophy at the Outdoor News Deer and Turkey Classic set March 13-15 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
