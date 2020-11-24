The Salvation Army’s red-kettle campaign kicked off in the Salvation Army church on Friday with their ceremonial first check, donated by Greater Fergus Falls’ Annie Deckert. The advisory board and Anthony Nordan, lieutenant, decide who the first donor would be. “This year’s decision was based on COVID-19 affecting business, and since Greater Fergus Falls helps with business development, I thought it would be a great way to start (the campaign) off, by having someone saying ‘let’s come together and help out each other when we’re in need’ give the first donation.”
“Our mission is to help grow and develop the area’s business community,” Deckert said. “It was such an honor (to be selected to give the ceremonial first check). The red-kettle campaign is such a time-honored tradition. Myself and Greater Fergus Falls were very humbled and honored to help kick off this tradition.”
Whitney Williams, an advocate for the Salvation Army and successful recipient of their programs, shared some of the ways she has benefited from donations. From getting out of debt with her landlord, to going back to school, to receiving Christmas gifts and coats for her family when it’s cold, Williams couldn’t say enough about the importance of the Salvation Army and their donors. “Anything that we need, Salvation Army provides to us.If there’s anyone out there in my shoes, that needs help, they can turn to Salvation Army.”
The red-kettle campaign secures one-sixth of the annual budget for the Salvation Army each year. This year, the local branch has seen a 100% increase in food boxes provided this year as opposed to last year. They have also served over 12,000 meals, to date.
There are three ways to donate to the Salvation Army’s red-kettle campaign this year. Traditional bell ringers will be accepting donations at area businesses, as is customary for the campaign, but there are two other options for digital giving, as well. If you happen across an unmanned red kettle, there will be a QR code that can be scanned with your phone. You can use this to donate. You can also visit the Salvation Army’s Facebook page, where there is a link to a “virtual kettle” that you can not only donate to, but share on your own social media pages in order to help secure donations.
“Anyone who gives a dollar in Otter Tail County can be assured that it stays here,” Nordan said.
