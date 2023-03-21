The vital role that paraprofessionals fill in the school system cannot be underestimated. The public schools employ them in the position of helping children with special needs. ISD 544 Superintendent Jeff Drake explains the process of assessing special education needs and the roles that paras play in helping these children. The school system would not be able to function as effectively without them.
Drake explains that there are “two types of paras.” One of the types is a title one para and the other is a special education para. A title one para deals with students that have specific needs in reading and math. The need for reading assistance is the greater necessity of the two subjects. Only a “small handful” of paras are title one. On the other hand, special education paras constitute the larger portion of the two in the school system. There are roughly 80 special education paras in the district.
In order for a student to receive assistance, one must have an IEP. Drake mentioned, “An IEP makes certain accommodations for the student.” An IEP plan comes into consideration when a teacher or parents have concerns about a students’ needs or the difficulties they might be having in school. The education team then generally recommends the child receive an assessment. With the parents’ permission, the case manager, employed by the school, evaluates the accommodations required. Once approved by the school and family, the IEP is put in place. With this, the paras are set to work with the child in need.
To make goals in the IEP attainable, it is the paras responsibility to help the student to reach them. The role of the para is crucial. Drake explains, for example, “If a student gets agitated, then the para is there to de-escalate the situation.” Furthermore he states that if a para were not present, then the teacher would have to handle the situation, disrupting the instruction of the entire class. In addition to the previous example, paras also help other paras when they need help dealing with a difficult situation. The paras also assist the student in staying on task when they struggle to pay attention to what the class is working on. Finally, they are essential when it comes to one-on-one instruction in resource rooms when the student is not able to handle a regular classroom setting.
The school offers support opportunities for paras considering how difficult the job can be. The first support that is offered is a mentor program. When new paras are newly hired, they are able to work with another more experienced para in order that they may learn the ropes of the position. This helps new paras to understand what the responsibilities of the job are and how to best accomplish the tasks at hand. There are scheduled training sessions for paras to help them maintain their skillset. These trainings include how best to respond to a student who is having emotional issues during class and how to best help students when they are struggling academically.
It is evident that the position paras fill is essential, because at times children need more help and it is important to meet those needs with paras that deeply care and have the skills needed to help children.
This is the first article in an enterprise series regarding education.
