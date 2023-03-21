The vital role that paraprofessionals fill in the school system cannot be underestimated. The public schools employ them in the position of helping children with special needs. ISD 544 Superintendent Jeff Drake explains the process of assessing special education needs and the roles that paras play in helping these children. The school system would not be able to function as effectively without them.

In-depth focus


Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?