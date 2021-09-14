The eighth annual Boots On The Ground motorcycle fun run is about to hit the streets of Fergus Falls. This annual event is a way to bring the community together to celebrate and support veterans.
Mitch Davis, President of Boots On The Ground, expressed how important it is to show veterans in the community that they are valued and appreciated. “This is something the veterans really look forward to,” says Davis.
The event starts with registration and a free-will breakfast at the VFW in Fergus Falls. Davis ensures that anyone can participate, whether they have a motorcycle, a car or something else. “If you have a bus and a lot of friends, that would be great!” laughs Davis.
After a ceremony at the VFW, it’s “kick stands up,” and riders will receive a police escort from the VFW to the veterans home, where veterans will be waiting outside with “signs and smiles.”
After the gathering at the veterans’ home, participants are free to travel to any of the 12 different stops at their own pace and pleasure. “It’s a chance to get out into the beautiful lakes area in Fall,” says Davis.
Riders gather back at the VFW at 5:30 p.m. for a free-will supper, silent auction and raffles.
All of the funds raised from Boots On The Ground go to the Minnesota Veterans Home Recreational Department in Fergus Falls. The Recreational Department organizes outings for veterans such as breakfast outings, dinner outings, and recreational outings such as fishing, music, Red Hawks Games, bingo and many other activities.
The event takes place this Saturday, Sept. 18. and registration begins at 8 a.m. The community is encouraged to come and show their support. “Our veterans should be appreciated by our community,” says Davis, “the stronger we can show support, the bigger the smiles are.”
