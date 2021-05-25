The 73rd Governor’s Fishing Opener helped kick-off the summer tourism season in Minnesota by celebrating Otter Tail County’s many diverse outdoor recreation opportunities, welcoming communities and numerous lakes. Guests from all over Minnesota supported local lodging, restaurants, local businesses and fished the numerous lakes. The event has earned significant media attention to area communities, businesses, and outdoor recreation offerings.
“This event has been a direct economic shot in the arm by infusing hundreds of thousands of dollars directly into local
communities,” stated Nick Leonard, Otter Tail County deputy administrator. “It is a great way to start the tourism season for our business community that has been hard hit by the pandemic.”
Event participants traveled around Otter Tail County to “Find Their Inner Otter” and reported the unique opportunities the area has to offer. A tour brochure guided them to local attractions, restaurants and shops to capture the unique qualities that the county has to offer. Over 75 media outlets participated in the event and shared their experiences and stories of Otter Tail County.
“We had 20 lodging facilities host our guests, 20 restaurants and breweries that participated along with 35 locations throughout the county for our guests to explore and ‘Find Their Inner Otters,’ ” said Marie Noplos, Marketing Director of Otter Tail Lakes Country Association. “When they say it takes a village in our case it took a whole county to come together for a fantastic weekend celebrating this time-honored tradition.”
Lund Boats was a premiere supporter of the event and donated a new Lund 1875 Impact XS with a 150 horsepower Mercury motor worth $50,000. Proceeds from the raffle were used locally to fund the event. Randy Owens of Dent, was the lucky winner of the Lund boat.
Another new feature added to this year’s event was the #OnlyinMN online fishing derby using the Fish Donkey app. The online derby allowed participants in Otter Tail County and from all around the state to enjoy a friendly competition on any body of water in Minnesota. Contest winner Travis Ferrell hooked a 29-inch walleye in Otter Tail County earning a $1,000 Fleet Farm gift card. The youth category winner was Jamie Schill, reeling in a 27-inch walleye, and a $400 Blackfish gift card.
“I couldn’t be happier with the way things turned out. We had hundreds of guests spread throughout the county enjoying the diverse outdoor recreation the area has to offer. This weekend was about creating shared experiences and making memories,” said Erik Osberg, committee chair. “I believe attendees went home with a smile on their face and a good story to tell. I am so grateful for all the staff and volunteers who helped make this a weekend to remember.”
The goal of the 2021 Governor’s Fishing Opener event was to enhance the tourist economy in Otter Tail County, showcase the welcoming communities and highlight the world-class fishing on the county’s numerous lakes. The event successfully promoted Otter Tail County as a great place to live, work and play.
