The Fergus Falls City Council discusses a letter of interest from Fergus Falls Public Schools for building a school on a portion of the Kirkbride Park, the former Regional Treatment Center campus.

A letter of interest was received from the Fergus Falls School District regarding a proposed new elementary school on the former Regional Treatment Center campus and discussed the matter at the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 12.



