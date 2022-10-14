A letter of interest was received from the Fergus Falls School District regarding a proposed new elementary school on the former Regional Treatment Center campus and discussed the matter at the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Oct. 12.
According to a city memorandum, drafted by city administrator Andrew Bremseth, Fergus Falls Public Schools have submitted a letter indicating their interest in two parcels on the campus property to the south of the Kirkbride building, totaling approximately 14.83 acres.
Bremseth gave a brief synopsis to council members.
“As the Adams and McKinley school buildings creep over 90 years old now, the school district is starting to look at what the future option might be for replacing those buildings and a new elementary school. They’ve been working for several months to identify a potential location for a proposed school, and through a handful of conversations with them, they’ve ultimately landed on the side of Kirkbride Park being their preferred site,” said Bremseth.
Bremseth stressed that even if the city gave the go-ahead and everything else fell into place, that the issue would have to be presented to voters before anything could proceed.
“If the council is interested in pursuing this with the school district, everything is contingent and conditioned on a successful bond referendum. The school would obviously have to pass a bond referendum to build the school and they’re only interested in the site if there is going to be a school located on that site,” said Bremseth.
Bremseth said that if the council had an appetite for the project and wanted to proceed, they should get feedback from the Park Board. He stated that if the city moved towards a purchase agreement, that some work would have to be done to determine what a purchase price would look like. Because there were bond funds used from the state on the property, any money or proceeds from the sale would go back to the state with the goal of have the purchase price as low as possible because locally, no one would retain those monies.
At this time, the city does not know if the parcels being proposed to be purchased would have an impact or effect on the historical designation for the entire campus. He stated that the move could possibly de-list the entire campus from historic designation.
In March 2022, the district had proposed a plan that would have seen the main tower, or Building 1, being retrofitted to house elementary grades for the district. But by late April, the school district determined that using the tower related to the entrance of a potential future school was not feasible. The current letter of interest states that the district would be constructing brand new buildings taking up the roughly 14 acres on the campus.
Council member Brent Thompson said he would be opposed to the idea because of the strict requirements laid out for the campus by the State Historic Preservation Office.
“I thought about this a lot last night and I will not be in favor of moving forward with this at all. There’s been a few good potential projects that the city’s wanted to do, but every time they bring up the Kirkbride site, it’s historic tax credits and dealing with (State Historic Preservation Office). So, why should it be any different with the school district? Even when it came down to the water park, that was the preferred site if I remember correctly and nobody wanted to deal with SHPO,” stated Thompson.
Council member, Anthony Hicks, said all the increased activity from a school on the campus may possibly spur developer interest.
”I think that if something happens up there, there is a better chance of somebody developing the Kirkbride. It’s been sitting here all this time and nobody’s developed it. What if there was more traffic up there? More people up there? Maybe we actually stand a better chance of somebody coming along and developing it,” said Hicks.
The council passed a motion that would explore the matter with SHPO and would schedule a future work session of the council to work with and ask questions with school officials.