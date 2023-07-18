The Lionseed Bookstore & Learning Commons, located in Battle Lake, is hosting a Kids’ Book Fest featuring authors from Minnesota. On July 21, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the five authors will be sharing their books, and a little music, along with a book fair and author singing at the bookstore. There is no admission fee for this event so bring your kids, their friends, your friends, grandparents and grandparents friends and have some fun!



