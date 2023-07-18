The Lionseed Bookstore & Learning Commons, located in Battle Lake, is hosting a Kids’ Book Fest featuring authors from Minnesota. On July 21, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the five authors will be sharing their books, and a little music, along with a book fair and author singing at the bookstore. There is no admission fee for this event so bring your kids, their friends, your friends, grandparents and grandparents friends and have some fun!
At 11 a.m. is The Goblin & Fairy Party with authors Heather Bouwman and Payal Doshi. Bouwman is the author of children’s novels such as “A Crack in the Sea” and “A Tear in the Ocean." She also wrote the Owen and Eleanor early chapter book series. She is a college professor and lives in St. Paul with her two sons.
Doshi writes middle grade novels. She noticed a lack of Indian protagonists in children’s fiction and one day wrote the opening paragraph to what would become her first children’s novel. She was born and raised in Mumbai, India, and currently resides in Minneapolis with her husband and daughter.
Tim Cheesebrow, author and musician, will be presenting at 1 p.m. Cheesebrow has been an independent musician and educator for more than 20 years. He has a license in K-12 music, a Master's degree in Education, and Bachelor's degrees in Music Composition and Studio Art. His passion for music, history, art, storytelling and astronomy come together in this wonderful, whimsical work.
At 1:30 p.m., author Hudda Ibrahim will be hosting a story time. Ibrahim is a faculty member at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she teaches diversity and social justice. She holds a master’s degree in peace studies from the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor’s degree in peace and conflict studies and English literature. In recognition of her leadership, Hudda has received numerous awards including The Somali American National Institute’s “Community Champion,” an appreciation award for her work in the community.
Rounding out the event at 2 p.m. is a Writing Workshop with author Benjamin Sonnek. After graduating from college in Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in English, Sonnek became the editor of the The Sauk Centre Herald. He lives in Sauk Centre, with his wife and son.
The Lionseed is owned by Kristin Sawyer Lyman, a Battle Lake graduate, who has returned to the area. Lionseed is a gathering and learning space for people of all ages.
