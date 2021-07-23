The summer of 2020 was a heartbreaking year for Brinn Martin, daughter of Jamie Lanoue. Brinn had been crowned Little Queen of Underwood, but due to COVID, all of her parades and events were cancelled. When she received word Dough 4 Joe had also been cancelled, Brinn said, “But what about all those people and kids they help?”
Her older sister, Mikalah Lanoue also chimed in with “That is really sad!”
The cancellations prompted mother, Jamie, to action, suggesting that Brinn conduct a Dough 4 Joe fundraiser as Little Queen of Underwood, suggesting Mikalah assist her. The girls agreed enthusiastically and, soon after, Mikalah developed the idea for creating yard signs. Together, the family raised $825 from the signs.
When Jamie asked her daughters if they would like to do another fundraiser for Dough 4 Joe this year, they responded with a “Yes! Yes! Yes!” while jumping up and down in excitement.
After some research, the family decided to create and sell bracelets for the cause. The bracelets are made from aluminum washers with “D4J” stamped into them. Cotton cords loop around the washers, securing the washer and bracelet in place with various knots. The bracelets sell for $10 each, with proceeds going to Dough 4 Joe, a motorcycle rally fundraiser the family has been attending for some time.
With a goal of $2,000 in funds raised, the family has been hard at work.
“It’s important to help people that are in need. That’s the kind thing to do,” Brinn responded when asked why Dough 4 Joe was important to her.
“I’m happy and excited that I can help others,” Mikalah shared. “It makes me feel good that I can help.”
Dough 4 Joe is an organization that raises money for families in need due to medical hardship. Jamie’s family enjoys seeing family and friends during the event and meeting the recipients of Dough 4 Joe’s donations, hearing their stories, and witnessing how the money assists people in the community.
“I think that is important for young people to see and be a part of,” she explained.
Brinn, Mikalah and Jamie will be out at Dough 4 Joe walking around and selling their bracelets on Friday and Saturday during daytime hours or until they run out.
More information about Dough 4 Joe is available at dough4joe.com.
