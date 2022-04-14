People seldom have the ability to recognize what experiences or unique mentalities may make up part of any person’s life. This is especially difficult to determine when meeting someone for the first time. Sometimes, the way one chooses to approach this can be life-changing.
Oana Zayic identifies this when stating, “So much of what makes up a person is invisible, and yet how a person is treated is based on one’s outward appearance, behavior and/or social skills. The assumptions one makes when reacting to these characteristics often directly correlate with the treatment of those being judged. That is why making assumptions can be so damaging. When a person who isn’t a part of the standard race, ethnicity, culture or disability, meets someone who acts in a genuinely accepting and open way, it is received with so much enthusiasm because so often, this is the exception to their interactions with others, not the standard.”
The Zayic family emigrated in 2005 from Romania to Chaska. This decision was made due to the fact that Oana's husband, Garret Zayic, is originally from Ogema.
For many immigrant families, there’s often a negative stereotype present in the eyes of those who discriminate against people who are perceived as different. The Zayics have experienced this, most apparent through the experiences of their 8-year-old son, Idris Zayic.
Idris is generally a happy-go-lucky child. Idris also has autism, limited speech and sensory needs that are difficult for those without the disorder to comprehend.
Oana describes how the unique methods he uses while exploring the world around him can cause unintended consequences. One example of this is the fact that Idris will occasionally enter neighbors’ homes unannounced to explore and play with toys.
Due to these occurrences, Oana and Garret have only strengthened the advocacy knowledge of the neighborhood. Oana expresses that most interactions have been fairly pleasant, but she admits to being disappointed by some — specifically, an incident in which a neighbor suggested the parents find better ways to keep Idris confined within their home.
April is National Autism Awareness Month, the prime opportunity to reflect and celebrate autism. Last summer, one Fergus Falls resident and business owner took the time to change the course of an entire day or Idris and his family.
On July 17, 2021, the Zayic family was emotional and surrounded by sensory stimuli when attending the Moorhead funeral of Idris’ great-grandmother, Dorothy “Linda Lou” Fandrich.
The day began outside of the family's usual structure and schedule, which are important elements for a child with autism. The first stressor was Idris having to wake up at 4 a.m. and the stimulation continued throughout the day. After a day full of overstimulation for the child, between attending the funeral, meeting numerous strangers and exposing himself to unfamiliar surroundings, Idris was extremely tired and told his family, “home house.” There were still four hours left of the trip before the family would arrive home, and Idris kept repeating that he wanted white ice cream. It was eventually decided that the family would be eating at the Dairyland in Fergus Falls.
Before the family entered the restaurant, Oana had an expectation of what would occur. She mentally prepared herself for the experience she typically had and the reactions of others when eating at unfamiliar restaurants. She recounts the predictions she made that night elaborating, “When entering stores or restaurants, Idris will storm in, take his shoes off, run around, make noises, run more and inevitably ask to enter rooms or places where he is not allowed. This can frequently be followed by a meltdown where he will collapse in the middle of the floor as his emotions boil over. I was getting ready for the side glances, head shakes and silent judgment of many people when these things happen. I also expected to be asked to have Idris put his shoes on. Most people think he might 'hurt himself' walking barefoot."
The actual experience proved to be much different for the Zayics. Instead of being met with the usual regard, Idris and his family were warmly greeted by Pat Connelly, the owner of Dairyland.
Idris’ family described Connelly as a man with a heart of gold and a very unique attitude when it came to interacting with their son. Oana remembers vividly how accepting, kind and compassionate Pat was while making sure to acknowledge Idris. When Idris wanted to take the stairs to the roof of the coffee shop, which was not open to customers, Pat took Idris by the hand and offered to give him a tour. Together they climbed the stairs leading up to the roof and entered the attic. Pat talked to them about how his now-grown children made forts and spent time up there every day after school. When arriving back to the main dining area, Pat decided to let Idris go behind the counter, wear a paper hat and pretend to make an ice cream cake. Getting the white ice cream he so desperately wanted and meeting a new friend made Idris beyond thrilled. Once it was time to leave, Idris seemed much better prepared for the car ride home.
Pat expressed to Oana, “I’ve been learning how to interact with neurodivergent people since I was 14 and first started working at Dairyland. In the 1970s, the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus started to house residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I was able to meet and interact with some of these people at Dairyland. When I first started, I was the only one in the store who would interact with folks who were a bit different than the rest.”
This stressful day could’ve easily kept getting worse for the Zayic’s. After such an emotionally and physically draining event — the funeral — the chance of Idris getting overwhelmed on the way home was high. Everyone could’ve ignored the child and allowed him to do whatever he wanted unbothered, or the employees could’ve scolded the family. Instead, one man used his experience to do the right thing and turned the day around for everyone.