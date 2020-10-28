Councilman Brent Thompson floated an appealing notion at Wednesday morning’s Committee of the Whole session.
The Ward 3 incumbent suggested the idea of using the Kirkbride Park grounds for “Movies in the Park.”
Thompson said he called A Center for the Arts executive director Mike Burgraff after reading one of the center's recent newsletters. He pointed out one of the many costs of the COVID-19 pandemic this year to residents of Fergus Falls has been a lack of entertaining activities in the city.
“I talked to Mike and I asked him, ‘How would you feel about moving the Movies in the Park and instead of blocking off Lincoln Avenue, moving the concerts up there?’ and he was just like, ‘you read my mind,’ ” Thompson said.
Thompson believes the spacious Regional Treatment Center grounds would be a perfect venue to accommodate social distancing guidlines.
“I would like to look at us possibly doing that and possibly doing it before spring,” Thompson said.
Before broaching the idea Wednesday, Thompson mentioned he had spoken with Len “Guy” Taylor, Fergus Falls Public Works director.
“According to Guy we have power, literally, accessible down into the basement of the Kirkbride that we could easily get outside.”
Mayor Ben Schierer was one of those interested in hearing from Taylor.
“I actually had an electrician out there yesterday looking at it,” Taylor told the committee. “The power may not be adequate to run out to that area so we talked to Otter Tail Power about maybe bringing a transformer down off a high voltage line that runs along Cottage Drive.”
Taylor confirmed the project is “doable.”
City finance director Bill Sonmor pointed out that there are funds remaining from the RTC grant.
“There is some funds left on that and those funds for Phase 2 were allowed to be used for the demolition on what is behind the horseshoe,” Sonmor said. “You couldn’t do any demo on the horseshoe itself but you could do some improvements to the structure. This would very much qualify as an improvement.”
City engineer Brian Yavarow said there is still some turf work to be done next spring behind the Kirkbride tower where the Phase 2 demolition work was carried out.
Councilman Anthony Hicks suggested that since Otter Tail County is now close to 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 council meetings in the future should probably return to an interactive video feed option.
“Maybe we should start to get options on Zoom again,” Hicks said, adding that COVID-19 cases in the county on average have been going up about 100 a week.
City administrator, Andrew Bremseth said the city does not have the bandwidth to use Zoom and YouTube at the same time.
“We’ll have a link provided for the council meeting on Monday so the council members or the public can access the meeting remotely,” Bremseth said.
Using figures compiled through 2019, library director Gail Hedstrom gave the committee an update of activities at the public library. Besides the many offerings of the library to the general public, Hedstrom told the committee that for the first time since 1996-97 the names of roughly 7,000 past patrons have been purged from the library system. The library had more than 20,000 registered borrowers in 2019.
Hedstrom said the library is open for use despite the rise in COVID-19 cases. She added that those patrons staying any length of time might consider using a room separate from others in the building.
Yavarow presented an overview of the city sidewalk program and Sonmor supplied an overview of the city credit card process.
A 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting is on tap Monday at City Hall. The general election is set for Tuesday with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.
